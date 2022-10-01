Sampdoria vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2022

Sampdoria will entertain Monza at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in a bottom-of-the-table Serie A clash on Sunday.

The home team are yet to taste victory in the ongoing Serie A campaign and have just two points to their name, having lost five of their seven league games thus far. They are in 20th place in the league table. They have lost three games in a row and in their previous outing fell to a 2-1 defeat against Spezia.

Monza have been able to put a slow start to the campaign behind them and after losing their first five games, they are undefeated in their last two. They picked up their first-ever win in Serie A last time around. Christian Gytkjær's 70th-minute goal helped them record a memorable win over 10-man Juventus at home.

Sampdoria vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 15 times across all competitions and this will be the first Serie A meeting between them. The two teams will also be meeting for the first time in more than 20 years.

The majority of games (seven) have ended in draws while Sampdoria lead 6-2 in wins.

Sampdoria are on a four-game winning streak against their northern rivals and have five wins in their last six meetings against the visitors.

There have been over 2.5 goals in Sampdoria's last three Serie A games, while Monza have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their last three league outings.

Sampdoria and Monza have the joint-worst attacking records in the league, scoring just four goals in seven league games. Monza have the joint-worst defensive record as well, conceding 14 goals, while Sampdoria have conceded 13 goals.

Monza have not picked up a win in their travels to Genoa and have lost three games in a row at Sampdoria.

Sampdoria vs Monza Prediction

Both teams have produced similar stats this term, with the lack of goals and a porous defense being the two major factors in their struggles thus far. The Biancorossi have avoided defeats in their last two games and might be looking to carry that momentum here.

As the Blucerchiati have never lost a game at home to Monza, they are expected to hold their own and a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Monza

Sampdoria vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sampdoria to score first - Yes

