Sampdoria vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the Serie A table, 18th-placed Sampdoria will entertain league leaders Napoli at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday (January 8).

Sampdoria resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 2-1 win at Sassuolo. That snapped a four-game losing streak, where they also failed to score.

Manolo Gabbiadini and Tommaso Augello scored three minutes apart to give Sampdoria a two-goal lead. Domenico Berardi's 64th-minute penalty reduced arrears, but an equaliser was not to be.

Napoli, meanwhile, suffered their first league defeat of the season, going down 1-0 at Inter Milan on Wednesday. They now lead second-placed AC Milan (36) by five points after 16 games.

Sampdoria (9), meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone, five points away from safety.

Sampdoria vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 128 times across competitions since their first meeting in Serie A in 1947. Napoli lead 53-34, while 41 games have been drawn.

Napoli have won their last seven games against Sampdoria and lost just once in 22 meetings.

The Serie A leaders have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven games against Sampdoria across competitions.

Napoli have scored at least twice in six of their last seven away games against Sampdoria across competitions.

The visitors have the best-attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 37 goals in 16 games.

Sampdoria have the worst attacking record in the competition, scoring just eight goals in 16 games.

The hosts have failed to score in their last four home games in the competition.

Sampdoria vs Napoli Prediction

Sampdoria recorded just their second win of the campaign last time around but have not scored in three games against Napoli. They have also lost their last five away goals, but they're at home here.

Napoli, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten run in Serie A come to an end as they failed to score in a league game for only the second time this season.

The Partenopei will be gunning to return to winning ways. Considering their recent history against the Blucerchiati, they should secure a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli

Sampdoria vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Napoli to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score any time - Yes

