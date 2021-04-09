Sampdoria vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sampdoria welcome Napoli to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in a round 30 clash of the 2020-21 Serie A season on Sunday.

The Blucerchiati are tenth in the table, with 36 points from twenty-nine games so far. Partonopei are fifth in the table, two points behind Atalanta in the battle for UEFA Champions League spots.

Sampdoria come into this game in middling form. Claudio Ranieri's side had earned a narrow 1-0 win at home to Torino ahead of the international break. A trip to AC Milan last week resulted in a heartbreaking 1-1 draw. Sampdoria were down to ten men after the hour mark and conceded an equalizer in the 87th minute.

Napoli extended their winning run to four games with a 4-3 win over Crotone at home last week. However, Gennaro Gattuso's side fell to Juventus in their midweek fixture, losing 1-2 in Turin.

Sampdoria vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have won nine of their last ten games against Sampdoria, with the Blucerchiati's only win coming in the 2018-19 season, a 3-0 win at home.

The two teams last met in December earlier this season, with Napoli producing a comeback 2-1 win at home.

Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: D-W-L-D-D

Napoli form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-W-W

Sampdoria vs Napoli Team News

Sampdoria

Claudio Ranieri continues to be without forward Ernesto Torregrossa, with Maya Yoshida also a doubt for this game.

Adrien Silva is suspended for this game following his red card against Milan, with fellow midfielder Albin Ekdal injured. Youngster Kristoffer Askildsen may be drafted in to replace them in midfield.

Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa, Albin Ekdal

Doubtful: Maya Yoshida

Suspended: Adrien Silva

Napoli

Despite positive news regarding his rehab, Faouzi Ghoulam remains the only absentee through injury for Gennaro Gattuso's squad.

The Napoli boss may opt to rotate given the midweek exertions against Juventus, with Victor Osimhen, Mario Rui, Kostas Manolas and Matteo Politano all likely to get a start.

Injured: Faouzi Ghoulam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Napoli Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Lorenzo Tonelli, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Kristoffer Askildsen, Mikkel Damsgaard; Manolo Gabiiadini, Fabio Quagliarella

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Sampdoria vs Napoli Prediction

Sampdoria's terrible record against Napoli is likely to continue, despite the Partonopei stumbling recently. Lorenzo Insigne and Victor Osimhen ought to be amongst the goals, while Samp have their own threat in Fabio Quagliarella.

We expect this to be a high-scoring game, with Napoli winning by a large margin.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-3 Napoli