Samsunspor vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025 

Samsunspor and Dynamo Kyiv will trade tackles in a UEFA Conference League fixture on Thursday (October 23rd). The game will be played at Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu.

Ad

The home side are coming off a 3-1 away win over Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig over the weekend. Carlo Holse gave them the lead in the 45th minute and the 26-year-old doubled their lead 19 minutes into the second half. Rick Van Drongelen made sure of the result in the 72nd minute while German Onugkha scored a late consolation strike.

Dynamo Kyiv, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Zorya Luhansk in the Ukrainian Premier League. They went ahead through Vilaiy Buyalskyy's opener just past the hour-mark but Pylyp Budkivsky equalized with six minutes left on the clock.

Ad

Trending

The Blue & Whites will shift focus to the continent, having begun their Conference League campaign with a 2-0 'home' defeat to Crystal Palace. Samsunspor claimed a 1-0 away win over Legia Warsaw.

Samsunspor vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Seven of Kyiv's last eight games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Samsunspor are unbeaten in their last six competitive games (three wins).

Kyiv are winless in their last five games (four draws).

Samsunspor's last six games in European competition have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Kyiv have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five away European games.

Samsunspor have won just one of their last five home games (three draws).

Ad

Samsunspor vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Samsunspor are playing their first Conference League home game in what is their first clash with Ukrainian opposition. The Red Lightning are slight pre-game favorites and will be keen to claim maximum points.

Dynamo Kyiv, for their part, are winless in their last five clashes with Turkish opposition, losing four of five games. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in their last four away games, drawing three matches in this run.

Ad

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Samsunspor 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Samsunspor vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Samsunspor to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 25 booking points

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More