Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2023

Samsunspor and Fenerbahce bring round two of the Turkish Super Lig to an end when they lock horns at the Samsun 19 May Stadium on Monday.

Ismail Kartal’s men are currently on a run of six consecutive victories across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Samsunspor were denied a winning start on their return to the Turkish top flight as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Sivasspor in Sunday’s league curtain-raiser.

After falling behind to Clinton N’Jie’s 11th-minute opener, Huseyin Eroglu’s side upped the ante in the second half as Rick Van Drongelen found the target to restore parity in the 78th minute.

Samsunspor come into the new season off the back of a successful 2022-23 campaign, where they picked up 75 points from 35 matches to finish first in the second division and end their 12-year absence from the Super Lig.

Elsewhere, Fenerbahce cruised through the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League as they picked up a 3-0 second-leg victory over Maribor on Thursday to complete a 6-1 demolition of the Slovenian outfit.

Kartal’s side now return to action in the Super Lig, where they kicked off the new campaign with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Gaziantep on August 13.

Fenerbahce have won each of their last six matches across all competitions — their longest run of successive victories since winning eight consecutive matches between March and April 2022.

Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Fenerbahce hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Samsunspor have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Fenerbahce have won their last six matches across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and keeping four clean sheets since July’s 3-1 loss against Red Star Belgrade.

Eroglu’s men have won just one of their last four matches across all competitions while losing twice and claiming one draw since the start of May.

The Yellow Canaries are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 Super Lig matches, claiming seven wins and two draws in that time.

Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

While Samsunspor will be looking to get up and running in the top flight, they have their work cut out against a high-flying Fenerbahce side who have won their last six matches.

We predict the Yellow Canaries will maintain their fine run of results and claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Samsunspor 1-3 Fenerbahce

Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: First to score - Fenerbahce (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of Fenerbahce’s last five games)