Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Aug 27, 2025 18:47 GMT
Panathinaikos v Samsunspor - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty
Panathinaikos and Samsunspor square off in the Europa League qualifiers

Samsunspor will entertain Panathinaikos at Samsun 19 May Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The visitors registered a narrow 2-1 win in the first leg last week, so both teams have a good shot of earning a place in the league phase.

The hosts made their first appearance in a UEFA competition in the 21st century last week and put in a good display. After a goalless first half, they took the lead with Logi Tómasson scoring in the 51st minute. Goals from Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and Erik Palmer-Brown helped the Greek side record a comeback win.

Both teams had no league commitments over the weekend and should be well-rested for this match.

Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams met for the first time last week.
  • The Red Lightning suffered their first loss of the season in the first leg and will look to bounce back here.
  • The visitors, meanwhile, registered their first win in regulation time in the first leg, as their third qualifying round match against Shakhtar Donetsk was decided on penalties.
  • Four of the Greens' five competitive games this season have produced under 2.5 goals.
  • The hosts have scored at least one goal in their last eight competitive games.
  • The Greek side are unbeaten in their last three away games in the Europa League qualifiers, while keeping clean sheets.
  • The Red Lightning have seen conclusive results in their five meetings against Greek teams, recording three wins.
  • The visitors, meanwhile, have two wins and two defeats in five meetings against Turkish teams.
Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos Prediction

The Red Lightning are on a four-game winning streak at home in competitive games, scoring eight goals while keeping two clean sheets. Notably, they have won their two home meetings against Greek teams thus far.

Panathinaikos have failed to score in three of their five games this season. They have registered just two away wins in 2025, with one of the wins coming against Shakhtar on penalties earlier this month. They are winless in away meetings against Turkish teams.

Considering the recent goalscoring form of the two teams, they will likely settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Samsunspor 1-1 Panathinaikos

Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

