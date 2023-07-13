Samuel Umtiti wanted by 2 European giants after terminating Barcelona contract: Reports

Samuel Umtiti has reportedly popped up on Inter Milan and AC Milan's radar after the termination of his Barcelona contract earlier last month.

Umtiti, 29, is currently assessing his options after being released at the end of his Blaugrana contract. He lifted seven trophies during his stint.

After making just one appearance in the 2021-22 season, Umtiti sealed a season-long loan move to Lecce past season. He recovered a part of his best defensive version at the Serie A side, featuring in 25 matches.

According to Fichajes, Umtiti has attracted interest from both the Milan clubs after his temporary spell at Lecce. He is regarded as a lucrative signing as the defender is available for free ahead of the next season.

Umtiti, who guided France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup glory, is viewed as an ideal replacement for Milan Skriniar at the Nerazzurri. He would compete for a starting spot with Alessandro Bastoni and Stefan de Vrij.

Meanwhile, should the former Barcelona player join the Rossoneri this summer, he would add experience to their backline. He would provide excellent competition to the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu.

Prior to his Camp Nou exit, the Lyon academy product netted two goals and laid out one assist in 133 appearances for Xavi Hernandez's outfit.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta offers his take on club's recent trend of free signings

So far this summer, Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on Bosman deals from Manchester City and Athletic Bilbao respectively. Earlier, they let go of Sergio Busquets and Samuel Umtiti.

When asked to share his opinion on the Blaugrana's record of roping in players on free deals, Barcelona president Joan Laporta told SPORT:

"They are key. Think about [Andreas] Christensen, [Franck] Kessie and now Inigo and Gundogan have been on a slow burner. Some of you have uncovered them before the hour but somehow it has gone well... [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and Marcos [Alonso] as well."

When asked about any squad registration issues, Laporta responded:

"We will be able to register Inigo and Gundogan without problems."

When asked about his team's upcoming transfer plans, Laporta replied:

"As Xavi has asked, we need a right-back and two midfielders."

Barcelona are allegedly monitoring Joao Cancelo and Ivan Fresneda as a potential right-back option. As for a midfield signing, they are close to signing Oriel Romeu for €8 million from Girona, according to SPORT.

