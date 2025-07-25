San Diego FC vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Nashville SC lock horns with an impressive San Diego FC side in an important encounter at the Snapdragon Stadium on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

San Diego FC vs Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side edged Toronto FC to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

San Diego FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been exceptional over the past year. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

San Diego FC vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Diego FC have never played an official game against Nashville SC in MLS and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

After a run of four victories on the trot in the regular season of MLS, San Diego FC have won only one of their last four matches in the competition and have failed to keep a clean sheet during this period.

Nashville SC have won each of their last two matches in the regular season of MLS and have scored a total of four goals in the process, keeping clean sheets in both games.

Nashville SC have lost only one of their last 18 matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Inter Miami last month.

San Diego FC vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC have been in impressive form this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge can be lethal on their day and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

San Diego FC are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Diego FC 1-3 Nashville SC

San Diego FC vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

