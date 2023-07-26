San Diego Loyal vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2023

Borussia Dortmund continue their pre-season in San Diego, United States against San Diego Loyal at the Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday.

Die Borussen have so far cruised through their friendly fixtures this summer, winning all three. They beat Westfalia Rhynern 7-0 in their first game, followed by a 3-2 win over Rot-Weiss Oberhausen, and then a 2-1 defeat of Rot-Weiss Erfurt last Saturday.

All of them were played in Germany, and their upcoming match will be the first of the summer outside of the country. In the US, Dortmund are also set to play Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea. They then fly back home to face Ajax for their last game before starting the 2023-24 season.

Dortmund finished the last campaign titleless, which also saw them bottle the Bundesliga title race on the final day. Ahead of the new season, they will look to enter on the back of a strong pre-season run.

Meanwhile, San Diego Loyal are currently in the midst of their 2023 season in the USL Championship. With 30 points from 19 games, Nate Miller's side are currently in fifth position in the Western Conference.

Their recent form has been encouraging, losing just once in seven games, but they have drawn four times during this run and won twice, both of which came in their two most recent outings.

With an important clash against Colorado Springs Switchback coming up next weekend, Miller is likely to field a weakened side here, giving his key players a rest.

San Diego Loyal vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

San Diego and Borussia Dortmund meet for the first time in history.

Borussia Dortmund have won all three of their friendly games thus far.

San Diego Loyal have won their last two games without conceding a goal (2-0 vs Hartford Athletic and 5-0 vs Colorado Springs Switchback).

Borussia Dortmund talisman Marco Reus has scored three goals in three friendly games.

San Diego Loyal vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have so far cruised through their friendly games. That run could continue here against San Diego, who are unlikely to field their best XI to avoid injuries to key players in the midst of their league campaign.

Prediction: San Diego Loyal 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

San Diego Loyal vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No