San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS features another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with St. Louis City in a crucial encounter at the PayPal Park on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis City Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Earthquakes slumped to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

St. Louis City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this year. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Real Salt Lake last week and has a point to prove going into this game.

San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Louis City have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams - the Earthquakes are yet to defeat St. Louis City in an official match.

The first-ever meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and saw St. Louis City secure a convincing 3-0 victory at home against San Jose Earthquakes.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home in the MLS and have not conceded more than one goal in any of these games.

St. Louis City are winless in their last four matches for the first time in the club's history and have picked up only one point from their last five away games in the MLS.

San Jose Earthquakes star Cristian Espinoza picked up his 50th assist in the MLS this week - only Carles Gil has a better record in this regard in 2019.

San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis City Prediction

St. Louis City are in the midst of a downturn in form at the moment and will need to turn their campaign around this week. The away side made a strong start to its league campaign and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have a stellar home record but were thoroughly outclassed by St. Louis City in the reverse fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 St. Louis City

San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: St. Louis City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes

