San Marino 0-10 England: Player ratings as the Three Lions book their World Cup spot | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

England booked their place at the 2022 World Cup with a dominant 10-0 qualifying victory over San Marino on Monday. With four goals in 15 first-half minutes, Harry Kane set a new England record, having scored the most goals ever in a calendar year (13) for the Three Lions. Emile Smith Rowe marked his full debut with a goal before Dante Rossi saw red for San Marino, as Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka compounded San Marino's misery in an easy rout.

The hosts' resistance lasted just five minutes as Harry Maguire opened the scoring for the second successive game, yet again from a Phil Foden corner kick. Soon after, San Marino were ruing their luck when Filippo Fabbri prodded Bukayo Saka's tame right-footed effort past his own goalkeeper to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

What followed was even more distress for San Marino, as Harry Kane added four more goals in just 15 first-half minutes to make it 6-0 for the Three Lions. Kane's international record also means that he is now England's third highest goalscorer, tied with Gary Lineker on 48 strikes.

Smith Rowe lashed in a Tammy Abraham flick-on from close range to cap his England debut with a goal. Tyrone Mings and Tammy Abraham also got in on the act alongside Bukayo Saka, who scored the visitors' tenth of the night to put an end to a scintillating performance.

On that note, here's a look at England's player ratings from the game.

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

Ramsdale surprisingly had to make a save to keep out a deflected first-half effort from Nicola Nanni. However, apart from that, he had nothing to do for most of the game against a toothless San Marino attack.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire produced an assured display at the heart of a three-man defense. He opened the scoring for a second successive game with a well-taken header, turning a Phil Foden corner into the San Marino net.

Conor Coady - 7/10

With nothing to worry about for the defensive side of his game, Coady looked assured in his build-up play and passing, making some brilliant line-breaking passes into the final third throughout the game.

Tyron Mings - 7/10

Mings enjoyed the chance to get higher up the pitch and linked up well with Smith-Rowe down the left-flank. He also managed to get-in on the scoresheet with a second-half headed effort.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8.5/10

Trent gave the ball away a bit too easily in the early stages, but began to grow into the game as it progressed. He eventually racked up an impressive hat-trick of second-half assists in an ultimately undemanding fixture.

Jude Bellingham - 7/10

Bellingham made some brilliant driving runs down the middle, and progressed well with the ball for the entire 90 minutes. He was also unfortunate to see his second-half goal disallowed after a lengthy VAR review.

Kalvin Phillips - 7/10

Phillips put in a diligent performance for England. The Leeds United man was lively in the middle of the pitch. He had the highest passing accuracy of all midfielders who started the game, misplacing just 2 passes throughout the match.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/1

Deployed at left-wing back, Saka enjoyed an eventful outing down the flank and linked up with his club teammate Smith Rowe on numerous occasions. He also managed to score a goal of his own.

Phil Foden - 7.5/10

Foden continued on his impressive run of form with yet another assist for England. He showcased his excellent passing from deep, as well as his lightning pace and dribbling at times. He was taken off at half-time with the game all but won.

Harry Kane - 10/10

A truly marvelous performance to say the least. After netting a hat-trick against Albania, Kane followed up in some style by scoring four first-half goals tonight. The striker now sits third among England's all-time top goalscorers, and it seems like only a matter of time before he climbs to top of the list.

Emile Smith-Rowe

A promising full debut for the youngster. He had the San Marino backline on their toes all night. Scored a goal and assisted another before making way for John Stones in the 73rd minute.

Substitutes

Tammy Abraham - 7.5/10

Guilty of missing a glorious chance after coming on, he made amends by scoring one and supplying another with a sumptious flick-on pass to Emile Smith-Rowe.

Ben Chillwell - 6.5/10

Chillwell made a few good runs here and there, but hardly made an impact on the game overall after coming on as a 46th minute substitute.

Conor Gallagher - 7/10

Gallagher came on as part of a 46th minute triple substitution for England. He looked bright, and was heavily involved in everything his team conjured up in the second half.

Reece James - 6/10

Reece James came on as a 62nd-minute substitute to replace Harry Kane. He strung together some good passes and crosses, but there was nothing much to write home about.

John Stones - 6/10

Coming on as a 73rd minute substitute, Stones did well to maintain his side's cleansheet.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee