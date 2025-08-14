Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Sandhausen will face RB Leipzig at the Hardtwaldstadion on Saturday in the opening round of the 2025-26 DFB Pokal campaign. The home side have suffered a steep decline in recent years as they were relegated from the German third tier last season and have begun life in the fourth tier this season with two straight defeats.

They were drawn against Koln at this stage of the DFB Pokal last season and were beaten 3-2. Finding themselves two goals down at the break, Sandhausen upped the ante in the second half and came back to draw level in the 96th minute before their opponents reclaimed the lead in extra time.

RB Leipzig endured a disappointing campaign last season as they finished seventh in the Bundesliga and will now miss out on European football this season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. They have appointed former Werder Bremen head coach Ole Werner as the new boss and will hope the German can hit the ground running in his first competitive outing this weekend.

They faced Essen in their cup opener last season and picked up a 4-1 comeback win with four different players getting on the scoresheet, including the now-departed Benjamin Sesko.

Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Sandhausen and Leipzig, with both sides winning two games apiece and their final contest ending in a goalless draw.

The two teams last faced off in the 2021-22 DFB Pokal campaign, with the Red Bulls winning the first-round clash 4-0.

Sandhausen are without a clean sheet in competitive action since early February.

Leipzig are two-time winners of the DFB Pokal (2021-22, 2022-23) and have finished runners-up on another two occasions (2018-19, 2020-21).

Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Sandhausen are on a three-game losing streak in competitive action and have lost all but one of their last 13. They are massive underdogs heading into the weekend clash, but will hope their home advantage can help spur an upset.

Die Roten Bullen ended their pre-season campaign with 2-1 defeats to Atalanta and Ligue 1 side Lens. However, they remain the stronger side ahead of Saturday's game and should win this one.

Prediction: Sandhausen 1-4 RB Leipzig

Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More