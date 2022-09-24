Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction, preview, team news and more | J League Cup 2022 

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will host Avispa Fukuoka at the Edion Stadium on Sunday (September 25) in the second leg of their J League Cup semifinal.

The Viola turned around their shaky form and returned to winning ways earlier this week. They picked up a 3-2 win in the first leg, thanks to a Takumu Kawamura brace either side of a Tsukasa Shiotani strike. Sanfrecce have never lifted the domestic title but are gunning for their third appearance in the final. They will do so by avoiding defeat this weekend.

Meanwhile, Avispa's struggles continued as they lost at home in the first leg. Finding themselves three goals down before the hour mark, the Hachi fought back with a Juanma Delgado brace in the final 20 minutes but couldn't complete the comeback.

The visitors are enjoying their best J League Cup run and can be proud of their achievements regardless of Sunday's result.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Sanfrecce and Avispa. The hosts have won seven of those games, while the visitors have won just twice. There have been four draws between the two teams.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Avispa Fukuoka Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Avispa Fukuoka Team News

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Shunki Higashi is the only injury concern for manager Michael Skibbe. Pieros Sotiriou is away on international assignment with Cyprus, so he's unavailable for selection.

Injured: Shunki Higashi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pieros Sotiriou

Avispa Fukuoka

Masato Yuzawa is out with an injury and will not play this weekend, while Yuya Yamagishi is unfit and could also miss out.

Injured: Masato Yuzawa

Doubtful: Yuya Yamagishi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XIs

Sanfrecce Hiroshima (3-4-1-2): Keisuke Osako; Sho Sasaki, Hayato Araki, Tsukasa Shiotani; Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Gakuto Notsuda, Takumu Kawamura, Tomoya Fujii; Tsukasa Morishima; Nassim Ben Khalifa, Douglas Vieira

Avispa Fukuoka (3-4-3): Masaaki Murakami; Kennedy Mikuni, Yuta Kumamoto, Douglas Grolli; Jordy Croux, Sotan Tanabe, Yuto Hiratsuka, Naoki Wako; Juanma Delgado, Lukian, Yuji Kitajima

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Sanfrecce are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last 11 games across competitions. They have won their last three games at home and will fancy their chances here.

Avispa, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last nine. The hosts are in much better form and should come out on top.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3-1 Avispa Fukuoka

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far