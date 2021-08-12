Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Sanfrecce Hiroshima invite Vissel Kobe to the Edion Stadium Hiroshima in J1 League action on Saturday.

The home team settled for a 1-1 draw in their previous outing against Avispa Fukuoka. They have just one win to their name in their last seven games across all competitions. The win was against Kashiwa Reysol on home turf in June.

Vissel Kobe suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Kashiwa at home in their previous J1 League fixture as the visiting side scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of added time.

It was their first defeat in nine games across all competitions. Sanfrecce Hiroshima are currently placed 10th in the league standings while Vissel Kobe are fourth.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 48 times across all competitions so far. Sanfrecce have been the dominant side in this matchup and with 24 wins, have been victorious in half of their meetings against Vissel Kobe.

Ushi have 13 wins to their name while 11 games have ended in draws. In their last 10 encounters, the visiting side have just two wins to their name, while the hosts have six wins, including four in a row between 2019 and 2020.

They last squared off in the J1 League in May. Vissel Kobe recorded a comfortable 3-0 win in that reverse fixture.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Ryo Nagai picked up an injury in May and has not featured since. There are no suspension concerns for Hiroshima at the moment.

Injured: Ryo Nagai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe continue to be without the services of Brazilian attacker Lincoln, who picked up a thigh injury in June. He is expected back in the fold next month. New signings Yuya Osako and Yoshinori Muto are doubts, as they only signed for the club last week.

Former Barcelona midfielder Bojan has joined the club on a free transfer but might not feature in this weekend's game. Sergi Samper is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the campaign in the 2-1 loss to Kashiwa Reysol.

Vuelta y a preparar partido del sábado! Vamos @visselkobe! 💪🏻



土曜日の試合に向けてしっかり準備していこう！バモス！ヴィッセル！💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/DWmy5mwrZk — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 11, 2021

Injured: Lincoln

Doubtful: Yuya Osako, Yoshinori Muto, Bojan

Suspended: Sergi Samper

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takuto Hayashi; Sho Sasaki, Hayato Araki, Yuki Nogami; Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Toshihiro Aayama, Ezequiel, Tomoya Fujii; Tsukasa Morishima, Yuya Asano, Junior Santos

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Hiroki Iikura; Gotoku Sakai, Ryuho Kikuchi, Thomas Vermaelen, Ryo Hatsuse; Andres Iniesta; Yuta Goke, Hotaru Yamaguchi; Yuya Nakasaka; Douglas, Junya Tanaka

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel Kobe have been in better form between the two sides and are the favorites. Sanfrecce can be a tricky opponent at times, but it is difficult to see any other outcome than a win for the visiting side.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-2 Vissel Kobe

