Santa Clara vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Santa Clara will host Benfica at the Estádio de Sao Miguel on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have impressed upon returning to the top flight this season and are now making a surprise push for continental football as they sit fifth in the league table with 38 points from 21 matches.

They beat AVS 2-1 in their last match, netting a quickfire double early in the second half before their opponents pulled one back deep into additional time.

Benfica, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the league of late and have now fallen behind in the title race. They were made to work hard for a 3-2 win over Moreirense in their last league outing but were more than happy for the three points before heading to France during the week for their UEFA Champions League playoff clash, where they beat Monaco 1-0 via a Vangelis Pavlidis second-half strike.

The visitors remain second in the table with 47 points and will be looking to cut the four-point gap between themselves and league leaders Sporting this weekend.

Santa Clara vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Santa Clara and Benfica. The home side have won just one of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 16 times with their other two contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 15 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2002.

The Eagles have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Primeira Liga this season with 49 goals scored and 18 conceded.

Santa Clara vs Benfica Prediction

Santa are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous seven matches. They have, however, won just one of their last four games at the Estadio de Sao Miguel and could struggle here.

Benfica have won their last four games on the trot and will head into the weekend clash full of confidence. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should win this one.

Prediction: Santa Clara 1-2 Benfica

Santa Clara vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

