Santa Clara vs Larne Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Santa Clara and Larne will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualification tie on Thursday (August 14th). The game will be played at Estadio de Sao Miguel.

The hosts hold a comfortable lead in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 away win in the first leg in Northern Ireland last week. Wendell opened the scoring in the 26th minute while Gabriel Silva scored a first-half brace to complete the rout.

Os Açorianos followed up their continental victory with a 3-0 defeat away to Famalicao in their opening game of the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Rodrigo Pinheiro, Gustavo Sa, and Gil Dias scored a goal each to inspire the win.

Larne, meanwhile, kick-started their NIFL Premiership campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to Coleraine. Joel Cooper's 86th-minute strike settled the contest.

The County Antrim outfit will turn their attention to the continent. The winner of this tie will face Ballkani or Shamrock Rovers in the playoff, while the losers are eliminated from Europe.

Santa Clara vs Larne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Larne have made a four-game winless start to the season (two losses).

Three of Santa Clara's four games this season have produced three goals or more.

Larne are winless in their last six away games in the Conference League (four losses).

Santa Clara have won all four historical games they have played at home in the Conference League Qualifiers, scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

Six of Santa Clara's last seven games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Santa Clara vs Larne Prediction

Santa Clara have one foot in the playoffs owing to their three-goal cushion. They will be smarting from their disappointing loss in the league over the weekend and will be aiming to bounce back here with a win in front of their fans.

Larne, for their part, made their bow in the main stage of a UEFA club competition in last year's Conference League. However, the chances of them repeating this feat are slim.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Santa Clara 3-0 Larne

Santa Clara vs Larne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Santa Clara to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Santa Clara to score over 1.5 goals

