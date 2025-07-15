Santa Coloma vs Borac Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Santa Coloma will host Borac at the Camp de Futbol Prada de Moles on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 first-round UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying clash. The home side enjoyed a positive campaign in the Andorran top flight last season, finishing third in the table with 52 points, and have now returned to the continental stage.

They already have a foot in the next round of the qualifiers after picking up a brilliant 4-1 victory in their first-leg clash on the road last week. Four different players got on the scoresheet to hand Colomecs a memorable victory in Bosnia, including new signing Armando Leon who netted on his club debut.

Borac, meanwhile, recorded their highest points tally in the Bosnian top flight since the 2016-17 campaign, but missed out on the league title by one point and are now targeting a spot in the Conference League's league phase.

The visitors, however, have a mountain to climb if they are to advance to the second round of the qualifiers after a poor result on home turf last time out.

Santa Coloma vs Borac Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two clubs following their maiden matchup last week.

Coloma's only other encounter with Bosnian opposition came back in the 2004-05 campaign when they locked horns with Modrica in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Cup, which they lost 4-0 on aggregate.

Borac had the best defensive record in the Liga BiH last season with a goal concession tally of 13.

FCSC are without a clean sheet in their last five matches and have managed just one in their last 10.

Santa Coloma vs Borac Prediction

Santa Coloma have won five of their last six matches and will head into the midweek clash with confidence. They secured a remarkable advantage in the first leg and will be more than happy with a draw here.

Crveno-plavi have by far the stronger squad on paper but failed to capitalize on their home advantage last week and could exit the continental stage on Thursday.

Prediction: Santa Coloma 1-2 Borac

Santa Coloma vs Borac Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Borac to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

