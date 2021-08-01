Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

In search of their first league win of the season, Cruz Azul travel to Estadio Nuevo Corona to take on Santos Laguna on Monday.

The hosts will be aiming to make it two wins from two games after claiming an impressive 3-0 win over Club Necaxa last Saturday.

Santos Laguna opened their Mexican Liga MX campaign in superb fashion as they secured a 3-0 victory away to Club Necaxa.

In a thrilling contest at the Estádio Victoria, Juan Otero, Jesus Ocejo and Diego Valdes were on target to hand Santos all three points.

Prior to that, Guillermo Almanda’s men failed to pick up a win in four straight games, picking up one draw and losing on three occasions.

Santos Laguna are currently third in the league table and will be aiming to back up their opening-day performance with another show of class.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mazatlan FC in their opening game of the season.

In a game where Guillermo Fernández failed to convert his 70th-minute penalty, Nicolas Diaz and Bryan Colula scored in either half to end Mazatlan’s three-game losing streak against Cruz Azul.

Juan Maximo Reynoso’s side were previously on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up four wins and two draws.

Monday’s visitors will now aim to move on from that result and get their hunt for a ninth league title up and running with a win.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head

Cruz Azul head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 15 wins from their 31 meetings with Santos Laguna. The hosts have picked up 11 wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Santos Laguna Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Team News

Santos Laguna

Barring forward Brian Lozano, who has been ruled out with a broken leg, the hosts head into the game with a full-strength squad.

Injured: Brian Lozano

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul

There are currently no injury or suspension concerns for Cruz Azul heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Predicted X

Santos Laguna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Acevedo Lopez; Omar Campos, Dória Macedo, Felix Torres, Emilio Orrantia; Fernando Gorriarán, Jordan Carrillo; Juan Ferney Otero, Diego Valdes, Ronaldo Prieto; Jesús Ocejo

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (5-3-2): Andrés Gudiño; Joaquin Martinez, Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Cesar Dominguez, Ignacio Rivero; Guillermo Fernández, Rafael Baca, Walter Montoya; Santiago Giménez, Bryan Angulo

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Prediction

A look at past meetings between the two sides shows that this is always a heated and tightly-contested affair. Cruz Azul stumbled into the new season with a defeat, but we predict they will return to winning ways as they boast a stronger and more experienced squad.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 0-2 Cruz Azul

Edited by Peter P