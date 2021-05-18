Santos Laguna vs Puebla prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX Clausura semi-finals 2020-21

Santos Laguna host Puebla in their Liga MX Clausura semi-final fixture at the Estadio Corona on Thursday.

The hosts booked their place in the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw at the Estadio BBVA against Monterrey on Monday. They moved ahead thanks to a 3-2 score on aggregate.

Puebla advanced to the semi-finals with a 1-0 win over Atlas on Monday, with Anderson Santamaría's own goal proving to be decisive after Puebla's 1-0 first-leg defeat.

The encounter will be a rematch of the last game of the regular season between the two sides, which ended in a goalless draw.

Santos Laguna vs Puebla Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other 30 times across all competitions. Guerreros have the upper hand against the visitors in this fixture and have 13 wins to their name.

Puebla have been able to get the better of the hosts just twice so far and they are winless in the fixture since 2013. The two sides have played 15 draws in previous matches.

Santos Laguna form guide in Liga MX: D-W-W-D-L

Puebla form guide in Liga MX: W-L-D-D-W

Santos Laguna vs Puebla Team News

Santos Laguna

Jonathan Díaz, Brian Lozano, Ulises Rivas and Jair González are the four players currently sidelined for the hosts. As per the club's latest medical report, Juan Otero is also in rehabilitation. He traveled with the squad to Monterrey but is a doubt for this game.

🇳🇬🔥 ¡Se entrenó con fuerza! Nos estamos preparando de cara a nuestro partido de Semifinal. #VaPor7i⭐ #ModoGuerrero⚔ pic.twitter.com/tPRreDLEhh — Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 18, 2021

Injured: Jair González, Jonathan Díaz, Ulises Rivas, Brian Lozano

Doubtful: Juan Ferney Otero

Suspended: None

Puebla

The visitors have an almost fully fit squad for this first-leg tie, with Christian Tabó the only injury concern on account of a thigh strain.

¡CERRAMOS LA SEMIFINAL EN EL 🏟 CUAUHTÉMOC, HIJOS DE SU ENFRANJADÍSIMA!🔵



Y EL AMBIENTE SERÁ UNA LOCURA, NOS VEMOS EL PRÓXIMO FIN, ENFRANJADOS😍🔥#PartidoAPartido🎽 con #LaFranjaQueNosUne🔵 pic.twitter.com/l12SZGXlup — Club Puebla 🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) May 17, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: Christian Tabó

Suspended: None

Santos Laguna vs Puebla Predicted XI

Santos Laguna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Acevedo; Carlos Orrantia, Matheus Dória, Félix Torres, Omar Campos; Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriarán; Andrés Ibargüen, Ayrton Preciado, Diego Valdés; Eduardo Aguirre

Puebla Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Antony Silva; Israel Reyes Romero, Juan Segovia, Maximiliano Perg; Daniel Aguilar, Javier Salas, Salvador Reyes Chávez, George Corral; Omar Fernández; Maximiliano Araújo, Santiago Ormeno

Santos Laguna vs Puebla Prediction

After a fruitful spell in front of goal with 14 goals in four games, Puebla have scored just once in their last four games. They have also conceded just one goal in that period.

Santos have enjoyed great home form, having lost just once on home turf. Meanwhile, Puebla's away form has also been impressive with just one loss.

Given how the two teams have fared recently, a low-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 1-1 Puebla

