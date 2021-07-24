Santos vs Atletico Goianiense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Santos square off against Atletico Goianiense in a Brasileiro Serie A game set to take place on Sunday at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

Santos drew their last game 1-1 against Independiente, which helped them advance to the last-eight of the Copa Libertadores. Kaio Jorge scored for Santos in the 38th minute, and Independiente's reply came way too late in the game.

Meanwhile, Atletico Goianiense succumbed to a 2-1 away loss to Cuiaba in their last competitive fixture. Atletico's Maranho was sent off after just 12 minutes of the match, which led to the visitors adopting an ultra-conservative approach for the rest of the game.

Santos vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head

Santos and Atletico Goianiense have played 12 games against each other. Alvinegro have won four of these meetings, and four matches have ended in draws. Goianiense have won four times in this fixture.

The last meeting between the two Brazilian teams ended in a 1-1 draw. Jean gave Atletico the lead in the first half, but it was eventually canceled out by a strike from Santos' Marcos Leonardo.

Santos form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Atletico Goianiense form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Santos vs Atletico Goianiense Team News

Santos

Sandry, Jobson and Rafael Longuine have all been ruled out with ruptured knee ligament injuries. John and Moraes have been sidelined with ankle and thigh problems respectively.

Injured: Sandry, Moraes, John, Jobson, Rafael Longuine

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Goianiense

Maranho is suspended for the clash against Santos because of the red card he received in the last game. Eder is also suspended as he has accumulated too many yellow cards.

Igor Carius is out with a calf problem. Joao Paulo is struggling with a muscle injury and won't be available for selection.

Injured: Igor Carius and Joao Paulo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Maranho, Eder

Santos vs Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joao Paulo; Danilo Boza, Luiz Felipe, Madson; Guilherme Camacho, Marinho, Gabriel Pirani, Lucas Braga, Jean Mota; Marcos Guilherme, Raniel

Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Miguel; Natanael, Eder, Oliveira, Dudu; Gabriel Baralhas, Janderson, Marlon Freitas; Arthur, Lucao, Andre Luis

Santos vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Both Santos and Atletico Goianiense have recently struggled for form, which could lead to a dull affair on Sunday.

We predict that the two sides will play out a goalless draw.

Prediction: Santos 0-0 Atletico Goianiense

