Santos vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Santos invite Boca Juniors to the Urbano Caldeira Stadium for a Copa Libertadores group-stage fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts recorded their first win in the competition against The Strongest on Wednesday. The Brazilian club scored five goals against the Bolivian outfit after 2-0 losses in their opening two fixtures against Barcelona SC and Boca Juniors.

Boca Juniors were beaten 1-0 by group leaders Barcelona SC in their previous Libertadores fixture. They also suffered a 1-0 loss in the Argentina Primera division at Patronato on Sunday.

Santos vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other seven times across all competitions. They are evenly matched in the fixture with three wins each, while one game has ended in a draw.

They last squared off in Copa Libertadores action in April at La Bombonera. The fixture ended in a 2-0 win for the Argentine giants thanks to second-half goals from Carlos Tevez and Sebastian Villa.

Santos form guide across all competitions: W-L-W-D-L

Boca Juniors form guide across all competitions: L-L-W-W-W

Santos vs Boca Juniors Team News

Santos

Peixe have a few injury concerns for this fixture. Veteran midfielder Carlos Sanchez has resumed training after recovering from an ACL injury but has not featured in a game since. He is not likely to feature in this game.

Sandry, Jobson and Raniel have been ruled out with injuries and will have to sit this one out. Rafael Longuine is a doubt as he has not featured for the hosts this term.

AQUI É SANTOS! Peixão vence o São Bento por 2x0, com gols de Lucas Braga e Kaio Jorge na última rodada do #Paulistão. #SegueOJogo pic.twitter.com/RHHnr9Ek5G — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) May 9, 2021

Injuries: Raniel, Sandry, Carlos Sanchez, Jobson

Doubtful: Rafael Longuine

Suspension: None

Boca Juniors

Marcos Rojo, Edouardo Salvio and Diego Gonzalez are all unavailable for selection on account of injuries. Mauro Zarate is struggling with a calf injury and remains out of contention.

Miguel Ángel Russo also has a couple of players ruled out due to COVID-19. Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada tested positive last week and is currently in isolation. Edwin Cardona tested positive last month but has developed myocarditis and is not allowed to train for the next 10-15 days.

🔜 Próxima parada: Santos



El plantel completó otra jornada de entrenamiento en el predio de Ezeiza antes de emprender viaje para enfrentar el martes al equipo brasileño por la cuarta fecha de la #CopaLibertadores. #VamosBoca 👊 pic.twitter.com/lZgXRVD90V — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) May 9, 2021

Injuries: Edouardo Salvio, Marcos Rojo, Diego Gonzalez

Suspension: None

Unavailable (due to COVID-19): Esteban Andrada, Edwin Cardona

Santos vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joao Paulo; Pará, Luan Peres, Kaiky Fernandes, Felipe Jonatan; Vinicius Balieiro, Jean Mota, Gabriel Pirani; Marinho Costa, Lucas Braga, Kaio Jorge

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-3): Agustin Rossi; Emmanuel Mas, Carlos Izquierdoz, Lisandro Lopes, Julio Buffarini; Leonardo Jara, Cristian Medina, Alan Varela; Carlos Tevez, Sebastian Villa Cano, Franco Soldano

Santos vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Santos have struggled for form in recent weeks but have recorded two wins in their last three games across all competitions. Xeneizes, on the other hand, have lost two games in a row after a five-game winning streak across all competitions.

Both teams have a few injury concerns which might have an impact on the outcome of the game.

Three of the visitors' four losses this term have come in their travels while Santos have lost just twice at home. We expect a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Santos 1-0 Boca Juniors