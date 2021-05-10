Juventus 0-3 AC Milan: 5 talking points as the Rossoneri put a dent in Old Lady's Champions League qualification hopes | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus suffered their first home defeat since March as they succumbed to a 3-0 Serie A loss at home to AC Milan on Sunday.

Goals from Brahim Díaz, Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori sealed the win for the visitors.

Despite having more possession than AC Milan, Juventus could not find a way past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Wojciech Szczęsny produced a fine save for Franck Kessié's penalty, but that wasn't enough to inspire his teammates.

AC Milan lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic through a knee injury but will be content to have recorded their first win at the Juventus Stadium since 2011.

Juventus will regret dropping points in this fixture as their defeat leaves them out of the top four. The Bianconeri's fate now hangs in the balance, as they will only qualify for the Champions League if any other team in the top four drop points in the last three games of the campaign.

Here are five talking points from Sunday's game.

#5 Misfiring Juventus made to rue their missed chances

Cristiano Ronaldo was deprived of service and could only muster two shots for Juventus

Juventus weren't at their attacking best against AC Milan. They had as many as 16 shots throughout the game, but only one of them was on target. Cristiano Ronaldo was deprived of service and could only muster two shots. In comparison, AC Milan had 10 attempts on goal, and five of them were on target.

It was just the sixth time this season that Juventus have failed to find the back of the net in a league fixture. Their goalscoring form has taken a hit in 2021, with five of their goalless outings coming this year.

With Champions League qualification at stake, they can't afford to lose their shooting boots.

#4 AC Milan flexing their muscles against Juventus

Juventus v AC Milan - Serie A

AC Milan are an improved team this season. They were even at the top of the league standings in the first half of the season. Even though they lost out on the title to city rivals Inter Milan, they were able to stand up against Juventus once again in the league.

In their last five meetings with the Turin giants, AC Milan have registered two wins and lost only once. Between 2016 and 2019, they had lost nine consecutive games against the Old Lady.

2011 - AC Milan have won a Serie A away match against Juventus for the first time since March 2011 (0-1 Gattuso), before the Allianz Stadium existed. Conquest.#SerieA #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/xw5jVqlKQM — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 9, 2021

Sunday's win also had special significance because it was the Rossoneri's first win at the Juventus Stadium since 2011.

As things stand, AC Milan are in third place in the Serie A standings.

