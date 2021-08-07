Santos vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A

Santos host Corinthians at Urbano Caldeira Stadium in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday with both teams having similar starts to their campaigns so far.

Santos are currently eighth in the league and have experienced inconsistent form of late. Fernando Diniz's side will go into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Juazeirense in the Brazil Cup and will hope to bounce back with a win against Corinthians on Sunday.

Corinthians have been woeful recently and have lost three of their last five league games. Sylvinho's side are currently 11th in the league, two points behind Santos. This will be a great opportunity for Timao to climb up the table.

This is sure to be a well-contested fixture, with both teams determined to get the win.

Santos vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

Corinthians are slight favorites based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Santos winning only one.

Corinthians came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Raul and Lucas Piton were enough to secure victory on the night.

Santos Form Guide: D-L-W-W-L

Corinthians Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Santos vs Corinthians Team News

Luiz Felipe will be a huge miss in defendse for Santos

Santos

Santos will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Luiz Felipe, Kevin Malthus, John Victor, Jobson and Sandry will all miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Luiz Felipe, Kevin Malthus, John Victor, Jobson, Sandry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians

Corinthians have no new injury worries following their 3-1 loss against Flamengo last time out. Sylvinho's side should be boosted by the return of Gustavo Mantuan and Ruan Oliveira from injury.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Pereira is not quite fully fit and is a doubt for Sunday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gabriel Pereira

Suspended: None

Santos vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Joao Paulo; Jonathan, Wagner Leonardo, Kaiky, Madson; Guilherme Camacho; Lucas Braga, Jean Mota, Carlos Sanchez, Marcos Guilherme; Marcos Leonardo

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cassio; Fabio Santos, Gil, Joao Victor, Fagner; Roni, Gabriel, Victor Cantillo; Mateus Vital, Gustavo Mosquito, Jo

Santos vs Corinthians Prediction

Both sides are similar in terms of form and quality and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We predict a hard-fought draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Corinthians

