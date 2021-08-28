Santos vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Santos host Flamengo at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday, with both sides experiencing contrasting form.

Santos have faltered of late, having won only one of their last seven games across all competitions. Fernando Diniz's side are currently 11th in the league, with a win taking them to within three points of their opponents on Sunday.

The Peixao will, however, need to step up their performance if they want to be able to beat a high-flying Flamengo side.

Flamengo, on the other hand, have been in great form, losing only one of their last 14 games across all competitions. Renato Gaucho's side are currently fifth in the table, with a win on Sunday potentially taking them into the top four.

The Mengao are unbeaten in their last five games and will be confident ahead of their clash with Santos.

Luiz Henrique, que foi relacionado para o #SANxFLA, no treino de hoje. Pra cima, Luiz! pic.twitter.com/XBiqHoYHal — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) August 27, 2021

Both teams will want to win for different reasons, and that should make for a feisty matchup.

Santos vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

Flamengo have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning four of their last five meetings, with Santos winning the other.

Flamengo demolished Santos 4-1 the last time the two sides met back in December 2020. A brace from Gabriel Barbosa, along with goals from Gerson and Felipe Luis, were enough to secure the win, while Bruninho grabbed a consolation goal on the night.

Santos Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Flamengo Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Santos vs Flamengo Team News

Kaiky will be a huge miss for Santos

Santos

Santos will have a host of players missing for Sunday's game. Kaiky, Vinicius, John, Kevin Malthus, Marinho, Sandry and Jobson are all out due to injury.

Injured: Kaiky, Vinicius, John, Kevin Malthus, Marinho, Sandry, Jobson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo

Flamengo will also have a host of players missing for the game. Bruno Henrique, Rene, Rodrigo Caio, Piris da Motta and Cesar are all unavailable for the match due to injuries. Meanwhile, Mauricio Isla is suspended and new signing Kenedy should start on the bench.

Injured: Bruno Henrique, Rene, Rodrigo Caio, Piris da Motta, Cesar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mauricio Isla

Santos vs Flamengo Predicted XI

3️⃣3️⃣ Kenedy made it official. He just had his first press conference and showed off his new number!



What do you guys think, Nation? 🔴⚫️#CRF #FLAEnglish pic.twitter.com/VmlyrSZUF8 — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) August 27, 2021

Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joao Paulo; Felipe Jonatan, Wagner Leonardo, Luiz Felipe, Madson; Jean Mota, Guilherme Camacho; Lucas Braga, Gabriel Pirani, Carlos Sanchez; Marcos Leonardo

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves, Felipe Luis, Bruno Viana, Gustave Henrique, Matheuzinho; Diego, Willian Arao; Vitinho, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa

Santos vs Flamengo Prediction

Both teams are on very different runs of form and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We predict Flamengo will have enough firepower to come away with the win.

Prediction: Santos 1-2 Flamengo

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Peter P