Santos vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Santos host Internacional at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira in Brazil's Serie A on Monday.

Both teams have had similar starts to the season and are currently tied for points.

Santos have been in woeful form of late. Fernando Diniz's side have only managed to win one of their last five matches and will head into the game off a 1-0 loss against Libertad in the Copa Sudamericana.

The Peixao are currently ninth in the league, with a win potentially taking them to within three points of the top five.

Internacional, on the other hand, have shown an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last three games. Diego Aguirre's side will go into the game after back-to-back wins against Flamengo and Fluminense and will be high on confidence.

The Colorado will look to continue their unbeaten streak when they take on Santos on Monday.

Final de jogo: Libertad 1x0 Santos. A próxima partida do Peixão é nesse domingo, contra o Internacional, na Vila Belmiro. pic.twitter.com/Iim0CyPzgT — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) August 20, 2021

Both sides will know that a win on Monday will help them climb up the table and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Santos vs Internacional Head-to-Head

There is no clear-cut favorite based on the head-to-head record between the two sides, with both teams winning one of their last five meetings.

Santos came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in November last year. Goals from Ivonei Junior and Kaio Jorge were enough to secure all three points for the Peixao.

Santos Form Guide: L-D-W-D-L

Internacional Form Guide: D-L-D-W-W

Santos vs Internacional Team News

Renzo Saravia in action for Internacional

Santos

Santos will have a host of players out for the game on Monday. Vinicius, Marinho, John Victor, Sandry, Jobson and Kevin Malthus are all out due to injury.

Injured: Vinicius, Marinho, John Victor, Sandry, Jobson, Kevin Malthus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Internacional

Renzo Saravia will be a long-term absentee after injuring his meniscus in the 4-2 win against Fluminense earlier this week. Meanwhile, Thiago Galhardo should make his return to the squad after missing the last three games due to personal reasons.

Mauricio and Rodrigo Moledo are still out due to injury.

Injured: Renzo Saravia, Mauricio, Rodrigo Moledo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Santos vs Internacional Predicted XI

☀️💪 Dia de sol e trabalho forte no CT Parque Gigante! Colorado mira o jogo contra o Santos no próximo domingo, às 18h15, na Vila Belmiro. 🔥



Saiba mais: https://t.co/kFcpov2H7h 🇦🇹 #VamoInter pic.twitter.com/W7tcUn4aMF — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) August 19, 2021

Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joao Paulo; Felipe Jonathan, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Para; Jean Mota, Guilherme Camacho; Lucas Braga, Gabriel Pirani, Carlos Sanchez; Marcos Guilherme

Internacional Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel; Moises, Victor Cuesta, Bruno Mendez, Heitor; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson; Taison, Patrick, Yuri Alberto

Santos vs Internacional Prediction

Internacional are currently in better form than Santos and that should come to the fore on Monday.

We predict a tight game, with Internacional coming out on top.

Prediction: Santos 0-1 Internacional

