Santos vs Union La Calera prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

The 2022 Copa Sudamericana makes its return this week and will see Santos host Union La Calera at the Urbano Caldeira on Wednesday as the two sides battle for a place in the knockout stages.

Santos opened their continental campaign with a 1-0 loss to Banfield in early April. They bounced back from that to go unbeaten in their three subsequent outings in the competition, most recently beating Universidad Catolica de Ecuador 1-0 via a late winner from Rwan.

The Brazilian outfit sit second in Group C with seven points from four games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result and leapfrog their midweek opponents with a win on Wednesday.

Union La Calera have found better luck on the continental stage this season after their disappointing Copa Libertadores campaign last year. They have been undefeated in their four games so far and picked up a 1-0 victory over Banfield in their last game, with Sebastian Saez scoring the sole goal of the game.

The away team sit atop the group standings with eight points. They can confirm a spot in the knockout stages with a win here and will be looking to do just that.

Santos vs Union La Calera Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the second meeting between Santos and Union La Calera. The two teams faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture last month, playing out a 1-1 draw.

Santos Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): L-W-D-W

Union La Calera Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): D-W-D-W

Santos vs Union La Calera Team News

Santos

The hosts are set to be without the services of Allanzinho, Jobson Tailson and Uruguayan international Carlos Sánchez as they are all injured.

Injured: Allanzinho, Carlos Sánchez, Jobson, Tailson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union La Calera

Manager Federico Vilar has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of Wednesday's game and will have all players in contention for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Santos vs Union La Calera Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joao Paulo; Madson, Emiliano Velazquez, Eduardo Bauermann, Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernandez, Vinicius Zanocelo, Willian Maranhao; Lucas Barbosa, Jhojan Julio, Brayan Angulo

Union La Calera Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ignacio Arce; Pedro Henrique, Christian Vilches, Erick Wiemberg; Esteban Cristobal, Thomas Rodríguez, Williams Alarcon, Gonzalo Castellani, Matias Fernandez; Sebastian Saez, Lucas Passerini

Santos vs Union La Calera Prediction

Santos' latest result ended a three-game winning streak across all competitions and they will aim to bounce back from that. They are undefeated in their last seven home games and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

Union La Calera have had mixed results of late, picking up two wins, two draws and two losses in their last six games across all competitions. They have struggled to impress on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Santos 2-1 Union La Calera

