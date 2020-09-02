Santos vs Vasco da Gama prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2020-21

Santos are set to host Vasco da Gama at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira tomorrow in their latest Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A fixture.

Santos come into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Flamengo on Monday. A goal from former Inter Milan and Santos striker Gabriel Barbosa secured the win for Domenec Torrent's side.

Vasco da Gama's most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Fluminense on Sunday at the Maracana. Goals from Douglas and Fred sealed the deal for Odair Hellmann's men, with Talles Magno scoring the consolation goal for Vasco da Gama. Magno was sent off late in the second half, to add insult to injury.

Santos vs Vasco da Gama: Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Santos have won 11 games, lost nine and drawn six.

The most recent game between the two teams ended in a 1-0 victory for Santos, courtesy of a Tailson goal. Evandro Goebel was sent off in the second half, making things difficult for Santos, who managed to hold on.

Santos form guide in the Brasileiro Serie A: L-W-W-L-L

Vasco da Gama form guide in the Brasileiro Serie A: W-W-W-D-L

Santos vs Vasco da Gama Team News

Santos manager Cuca will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder and captain Alison, who is suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alison

Meanwhile, Vasco da Gama will be without forward Talles Magno, who is suspended. There remain doubts over the availability of defender Yago Pikachu. Other than that, manager Ramon Menezes is expected to have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yago Pikachu

Suspended: Talles Magno

Santos vs Vasco da Gama Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joao Paulo, Para, Lucas Verissimo, Luan Peres, Felipe Jonatan, Carlos Sanchez, Jobson, Diego Pituca, Marinho, Raniel, Yeferson Soteldo

Vasco da Gama Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Miguel, Yago Pikachu, Ricardo Graca, Leandro Castan, Henrique, Fellipe Bastos, Carlinhos, Martin Benitez, Guilherme Parede, German Cano, Lucas Ribamar

Santos vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Santos lie three points and seven places behind Vasco da Gama in the league table. Young Venezuela international Yeferson Soteldo has been in good form, and will be expected to provide the goals alongside Marinho and Raniel.

Vasco da Gama will rely on the likes of Argentine forwards German Cano and Martin Benitez for goals and creativity.

Prediction: Santos 0-1 Vasco da Gama

