Sao Paulo vs Bahia prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Sao Paulo will aim to carry on with the momentum from Thursday's Serie A victory over Internacional when they welcome Bahia to Estadio do Morumbi on Sunday.

The hosts ended their winless run to pick up what was their first win of the season last time out, while the visitors claimed a 1-0 victory over Juventude.

After going nine games without a league victory, Sao Paulo ended their dire run when they faced Internacional last time out.

Goals in either half from Emiliano Rigoni and Igor Gomes handed Sao Paulo the win in what was an awesome team performance.

While the hosts are currently 16th in the log, head coach Hernan Crespo will hope that victory can spark his side’s surge up the table.

Bahia, on the other hand, picked up successive league wins for the first time this season on Wednesday when they narrowly beat Juventude on home turf.

In a drab contest, Matheus Bahia’s 79th-minute goal was all that separated both sides at the Arena Fonte Nova.

This was a fifth win in 10 games for Bahia, who currently sit in sixth place in the Serie table with 17 points.

Dado Cavalcanti's men currently occupy the final Copa Libertadores qualifier spot, but are just two points behind third-placed Atletico Mineiro in the automatic qualification places.

Sao Paulo vs Bahia Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle between the two teams in the history of this fixture. Both sides have picked up nine wins from their last 24 meetings, while six games have ended in draws.

Sao Paulo Form Guide: D-D-D-L-W

Bahia Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Sao Paulo vs Bahia Team News

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo will have to cope without the services of Luciano, Miranda and William da Silva due to injuries. Defender Bruno Alves will miss the game after picking up a booking against Internacional last time out.

Injured: Luciano, Miranda, William da Silva

Suspended: Bruno Alves

Bahia

Bahia will be without Juan Pablo Ramirez and German Conti, who have both been sidelined through injuries. Danielzinho is also suspended for the visitors and will sit out Sunday's tie.

Injured: Juan Pablo Ramirez, German Conti

Suspended: Danielzinho

Sao Paulo vs Bahia Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Volpi; Leo, Robert Arboleda, Diego; Lizeiro, Welington, Dani Alves, Hernanes, Emiliano Rigoni; Eder, Pablo

Bahia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus Teixeira; Nino Paraiba, Juninho, Luiz Otavio, Matheus Bahia; Thaciano, Patrick de Lucca; Maycon, Rodriguinho, Rossi; Gilberto

Sao Paulo vs Bahia Prediction

Both sides head into this game off the back of impressive league wins and will be aiming to build on their respective performances. However, Sao Paulo have picked up the most draws so far in Serie A and we predict Sunday's showdown will end all square.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-2 Bahia

Edited by Peter P