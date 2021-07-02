Sao Paulo vs Bragantino prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

League leaders Bragantino will square off against a struggling Sao Paulo side in Brasileiro Serie A 2021 action on Sunday.

Bragantino are top of the table with 18 points from eight matches played. They are unbeaten in the league, having registered five wins and three draws so far.

Massa Bruta are coming off a 0-0 draw against Ceara. The table-toppers were unable to break down a resolute Ceara defense, who saw de Cleber getting sent off in the 90th minute for a second bookable offence.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo played out a goalless stalemate against Corinthians in their most recent league game. They are 17th in the league standings and haven't managed to win a single game yet, losing thrice and drawing five games.

Sao Paulo vs Bragantino Head-to-Head

Teams Sao Paulo and Bragantino have faced each other in 16 matches so far. Sao Paulo hold the bragging rights with nine wins, while Bragantino have won five matches. Two matches ended in a draw.

In the last meeting between the two sides, Sao Paulo prevailed with a scoreline of 1-0 on their home turf. Leo Ortiz scored a goal in the 71st minute for the hosts, which ultimately proved to be the winner.

Sao Paulo form guide: D-D-D-L-D

Bragantino form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Sao Paulo vs Bragantino Team News

Sao Paulo

Veteran full-back Dani Alves recently returned from an injury and is in contention to start on Sunday.

Gabriel Sara, William da Silva, Luciano and Walce have all been sidelined with injuries. Miranda and Luan went off injured in midweek and are doubtful to start this game. Robert Arboleda is currently on Copa America duty with Ecuador and hence won't be available for this game.

Injured: Gabriel Sara, William da Silva, Luciano, Walce

Doubtful: Miranda, Luan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Robert Arboleda

Bragantino

Jan Hurtado will return to the Bragantino camp following Venezuela's Copa America exit but is unlikely to feature in Sunday's game.

Luan Candido is out with a thigh injury. Gabriel Novaes and Bruno Tubarao are the two other injury concerns for the visitors. Leo Ortiz has joined the Brazilian Copa America squad to replace the injured Felipe Monteiro and hence won't be available for this match.

Injured: Luan Candido, Gabriel Novaes, Bruno Tubarao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavilable: Leo Ortiz

Sao Paulo vs Bragantino Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Volpi; Leo, Bruno Alves, Diego; Lizeiro, Welington, Dani Alves, Hernanes, Emiliano Rigoni; Eder, Luciano

Bragantino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cleiton; Aderlan Silva, Bruno, Rech Ortiz, Weverton; Evangelista, Raul; Artur, Zirlo, Helinho; Ytalo

Sao Paulo vs Bragantino Prediction

Despite their underwhelming tally, Sao Paulo present a considerable threat to Bragantino. Hernan Crespo's side possesses multiple game-changers, and Sunday's affair could be closer than expected.

We predict that the two sides will play out a high-scoring, entertaining draw.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-2 Bragantino

