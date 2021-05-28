Sao Paulo vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Sao Paulo will get their Brasileiro Serie A 2021 campaign underway with a home game against Fluminense on Saturday at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium. Both clubs have secured passage into round 16 of the Copa Libertadores and will be looking to kick start their league campaign with a win.

Last season the two sides were separated by just two points in the league standings, with Sao Paulo finishing fourth with 66 points and the visitors finishing fifth with 64 points.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

Since 2003, the two sides have locked horns 40 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with 15 wins for each side. The remaining 10 meetings have ended in a draw.

Tricolor Paulista have been the dominant side in their recent meetings and have five wins in the last 10 encounters with the visitors. Fluminense have won just twice and the remaining three games all ended in a 1-1 draw.

They last squared off at the Maracanã in Serie A action in December. Sao Paulo recorded a 2-1 away win, courtesy of Brenner's brace.

Sao Paulo form guide across all competitions: W-W-D-L-W

Fluminense form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-D-W

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Team News

Sao Paulo

Hernan Crespo will be without the services of Dani Alves, Martín Benítez and Walce through injuries. The former Barcelona right-back has been ruled out with a knee injury he picked up in the Paulista first-leg final against Palmeiras. The veteran defender has also withdrawn from the Brazil squad for the upcoming Copa America fixtures.

Walce is a long-term absentee and is only expected to be back in the fold by July. As this is the first game of the season, there are no suspension concerns. Martín Benítez has struggled with a thigh strain. New signing Emiliano Rigoni could make his debut here, though he is likely to start from the bench.

Defender Robert Arboleda violated COVID-19 isolation norms while celebrating his side's win in the Paulista and is currently in isolation. He is not expected to start here and will only be allowed to resume training if he tests negative.

Injury: Dani Alves, Walce, Martín Benítez

Suspension: None

Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Robert Arboleda

Fluminense

Hudson, on-loan from Sao Paulo recently underwent knee surgery and is ruled out for the season. He will not feature against his parent team and is the only injury concern for the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

Injury: Hudson

Suspension: None

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tiago Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda, Leo; Reinaldo, Liziero, Luan, Igor Vinicius; Gabriel Sara; Pablo, Luciano

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe; Danilo Barcelos, Lucas Claro, Nino, Lucas Calegari; Martnelli, Felipe Yago; Luiz Henrique, Juan Cazares, Kayke; Fred

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Prediction

Sao Paulo are fresh from their Paulista A1 triumph and also recorded a 3-0 win over Sporting Cristal in their midweek Copa Libertadores fixture.

Fluminense returned to winning ways in the Copa Libertadores but could struggle against Sao Paulo, who have lost just three games at home in 2021.

We predict the game to end in a narrow win for the home side.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-0 Fluminense.