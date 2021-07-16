Sao Paulo vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A

Sao Paulo host Fortaleza at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday, with the sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Sao Paulo have had a terrible start to the season having won only two games so far. Hernan Crespo's side are currently 14th in the league but are slowly getting back to form. Soberano have only lost one of their last seven games across all competitions and are on a three-game unbeaten streak. Crespo will hope that his side's form continues when they take on Fortaleza on Sunday.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, have a chance to move into second in the table with a win against Sao Paulo. Juan Pablo Vojvoda's side started the season in great form and it does not seem like they are slowing down. Tricolor de Aco will know that this is a great opportunity for them to make some ground on the current top teams.

O elenco tricolor realizou o último treino no Pici, antes do embarque para São Paulo, que acontecerá hoje à tarde.



📸 Leonardo Moreira/FEC pic.twitter.com/PM1eqwYNb3 — Fortaleza Esporte Clube ⭐️ (@FortalezaEC) July 15, 2021

With both sides in good form of late, this game is sure to be an exciting one.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Sao Paulo vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo have a clear advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. Soberano are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against Fortaleza, winning three of them.

Sao Paulo came away with all three points in a 3-2 thriller the last time the two sides met in November 2020. A brace from Luciano Neves along with a first-half goal from Sara was enough to secure the win, with David and Wellington Paulista getting on the scoresheet for Fortaleza.

Sao Paulo Form Guide: D-W-W-L-D

Fortaleza Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Sao Paulo vs Fortaleza Team News

Dani Alves is on international duty with Brazil

Sao Paulo

Emiliano Rigoni, William Da Silva, Luciano Neves, Miranda and Walce are all still out due to injury. Meanwhile, Dani Alves has been called up by the Brazilian national team and is unavailable for the game.

Injured: Emiliano Rigoni, William Da Silva, Luciano Neves, Miranda, Walce

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dani Alves

Fortaleza

Fortaleza also have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Corinthians earlier this week.

Jussa and Wellington Paulista are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Jussa, Wellington Paulista

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo vs Fortaleza Predicted XI

😀🆕@miranda023, @Emirigoniok e Luciano, que se recuperam de lesões, fizeram um trabalho no gramado com os fisioterapeutas.#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪



📸 Erico Leonan / saopaulofc pic.twitter.com/1YzJxClcP2 — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 15, 2021

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Tiago Volpi; Leo, Robert Arboleda, Diego; Reinaldo, Sara, Lizeiro, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Vinicius; Pablo, Eder

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-3): Felipe Alves; Titi, Marcelo Benevenuto, Tinga; Lucas Crispim, Felipe, Ronald, Yago Pikachu; David, Robson, Matheus Vargas

Sao Paulo vs Fortaleza Prediction

With both sides in good form of late, this is sure to be a tight game.

We predict Fortaleza will have enough to secure all three points on the night.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-2 Fortaleza

Edited by Shardul Sant