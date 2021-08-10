São Paulo vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Palmeiras continue their Copa Libertadores title defense on Wednesday when they travel to the Morumbí Stadium for the first leg of their quarter-final clash against São Paulo.

The hosts claimed an impressive 4-2 aggregate win over Argentine side Racing Club in the round of 16 and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Following a second-placed finish in the group stages, São Paulo progressed into the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores, where they were paired with Group E winners Racing Club.

However, after sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the first leg, São Paulo upped the ante in the return leg as they claimed an impressive 3-1 victory at Racing Club’s Estadio Juan Domingo Peron.

Having struggled to perform in Brasileiro Serie A, the victory appears to have inspired the Tricolor Paulista’s upturn in form.

They have turned a corner in recent weeks, picking up three wins and one draw from their subsequent five outings.

Hernan Crespo’s men head into the game off the back of a 2-1 victory away to Athletico Paranaense which saw them rise from the relegation zone into 16th place in the Serie A standings.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, continued their Copa Libertadores title defense as they defeated Universidad Católica in the round of 16.

Abel Ferreira’s men saw off the Chilean outfit courtesy of a 2-0 aggregate win after claiming 1-0 victories in each of their two meetings.

However, Palmeiras appear to have fallen off the pace since the win. The White-Greens saw their 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end on Sunday as they suffered a 3-2 home defeat against Fortaleza.

The result saw Palmeiras lose their position at the summit of the Serie A table following Atletico Mineiro’s win over Juventude.

São Paulo vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle between the two Brazilian sides. São Paulo and Palmeiras have both picked up 18 wins from their last 56 meetings, while 20 matches have ended all square.

São Paulo Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Palmeiras Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

São Paulo vs Palmeiras Team News

São Paulo

São Paulo will be without the services of Walce and Luciano, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Walce, Luciano

Suspended: None

Palmeiras

Barring any late fitness issues, Palmeiras head into the game with a clean bill of health. There are no suspension concerns for head coach Abel Ferreira.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

São Paulo vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tiago Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Miranda, Léo, Reinaldo; Igor Gomes, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara; Emiliano Rigoni, Marquinhos

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Felipe Melo, Gustavo Gómez, Renan; Danilo, Zé Rafael; Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Wesley; Deyverson

São Paulo vs Palmeiras Prediction

Despite struggling for form in the Brasileiro Serie A, São Paulo have been superb in the continental tournament. However, they face a stern test against Palmeiras, who have been dominant in the Copa Libertadores.

We predict the spoils will be shared between the two rivals as they are evenly matched heading into the game.

Prediction: São Paulo 1-1 Palmeiras

