Sao Paulo vs Racing Club prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Sao Paolo welcome Racing Club to the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in their Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts have won their last two games in the Paulista A1. Meanwhile, Racing recorded a 4-2 win on penalties over Velez Sarsfield in their Argentina Primera Division fixture after the scoreline remained 0-0 in regular time.

These sides had met earlier this month at the Estadio Presidente Perón. The game ended in a goalless draw and William da Silva was red-carded in the 80th minute.

Sao Paulo vs Racing Club Head-to-Head

The group stage encounter on 6 May was the first-ever meeting between the two sides. The game ended in a goalless draw.

While Racing recorded a win over Sporting Cristal in their subsequent Libertadores fixture, Sao Paolo could only play out a 1-1 draw against Rentistas.

Sao Paulo form guide across all competitions: W-W-D-D-D

Racing Club form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-D-L

Sao Paulo vs Racing Club Team News

Sao Paulo

Centre-back Walce is the only injury concern for the hosts. The 22-year-old was ruled out with a crucial ligament rupture sustained in 2020.

Dani Alves has not featured in the last four games across all competitions and is a doubt for this fixture as well. He has been recalled into the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after more than two years out of the team.

🗣 @Crespo: “Agradeço mais uma vez aos atletas pelo esforço. Eles têm muito coração e demonstram a cada treino. São grandes profissionais que têm um sonho, e falta o último passo”#CorazónTricolor#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/tY1TbNNBTt — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) May 17, 2021

Injuries: Walce

Suspension: None

Racing Club

There are a few injury concerns for the visitors in this fixture. Fabián Sánchez is a long-term absentee after suffering a torn ACL earlier this year. Benjamín Garré also picked up a knee injury in January and only recently resumed light training. He is still a couple of months away from a full recovery.

Marcelo Díaz was named in the squad against Velez but did not make an appearance. He is expected to start from the bench in this game. Mauricio Martínez's red card in the league fixture will not affect his participation in the game.

Injuries: S. Fabian Sanchez, Benjamin Garre

Suspension: None

Sao Paulo vs Racing Club Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tiago Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda, Robert Arboleda; Reinaldo, Lizeiro, Luan, Igor Vinícius; Pablo, Martin Benitez, Luciano

Racing Club Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Gabriel Arias; Lucas Orbán, Nery Dominguez, Juan Caceres; Julian Lopez; Eugenio Mena, Ignacio Piatti, Leonel Miranda, Fabricio Domínguez; Maximiliano Lovera, Enzo Copetti

Sao Paulo vs Racing Club Prediction

Sao Paulo have been in great form recently and have scored four goals in their last two fixtures. Meanwhile, Racing have been able to keep clean sheets in their last four games.

Racing's defensive solidity will be tested in this fixture by the hosts' attacking prowess. It is always difficult to predict a result in matchups between teams from different leagues.

Given their previous draw and the form of the two sides, another stalemate looks likely when the two sides lock horns on Tuesday.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Racing Club