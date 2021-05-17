Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo: 5 talking points as Celta dump 10-men Barcelona out of title race | La Liga 2020-21

The title race in La Liga will go to the final day. Unfortunately, Barcelona won't be a part of it as they were defeated at the Camp Nou by Celta Vigo in their La Liga fixture on Sunday night.

The game ended 2-1 in favor of the visitors who came back from behind against the hosts who were reduced to 10-men in the 83rd minute. Defender Clement Lenglet was given the marching order after his second booking of the game.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a rare header but Barcelona were caught napping in the 38th minute by Santi Mina's long-range stunner. Chances continued to come up for Blaugrana but their wastefulness in front of the goal continued to bother them.

Ronald Araujo missed a golden opportunity to put Barcelona in the lead in the 66th minute but headed the ball over the roof of the net. Mina completed the comeback for the visitors as they used their numerical advantage on a quick counter-attack to score an 89th-minute winner.

As the hosts drop out of the title race, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Clinical Celta get the job done against Barcelona

Celta Vigo recorded a big win against the Catalan giants tonight. Both of their goals came against the run of play and were a result of some smart counter-attacking play.

Santi Mina deserved all the credit for his first goal of the night as he took Iago Aspas' pass in his stride and finished wonderfully from the edge of the box. The visitors only had three more attempts on goal after that.

All four of their shots on goal were on target, the same tally that Barcelona reached after 20 shots tonight. The second goal was scored when Augusto Solari's cross came back off the post and Mina connected well on the rebound.

Despite being the second-best side in the game, they displayed great determination to end Barcelona's title hopes.

#4 Lionel Messi lacked support in the final third

Barcelona have made a habit of dropping points in crucial fixtures. Tonight's loss came after two back-to-back losses and one of the reasons why they have struggled to get the right results in recent games has been the inconsistency of the players.

While the club have fallen short in every part of the field, they have been heavily reliant on Lionel Messi in the final third, which is a matter of concern for the hosts.

Barcelona have gone three La Liga home games without a win for the first time since Messi's debut in 2004.



Barcelona have gone three La Liga home games without a win for the first time since Messi's debut in 2004.

Messi produced a man-of-the-match display tonight and had as many as seven attempts on goal with two of them on target. He completed a whopping 14 dribbles as well and created two key passes.

If only his teammates could've matched his frequency tonight, maybe the result would've been different for Ronald Koeman's men.

