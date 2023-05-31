Sao Paulo vs Sport Recife Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1st 2023

Sao Paulo will host Sport Recife at the Estadio Morumbi on Thursday in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil last 16 tie.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the domestic cup this week. They already have a foot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil after picking up a 2-0 win in the first leg, with Luciano coming off the bench to score the opener before Atletico Madrid loanee Marco Paulo doubled the Soberano's advantage.

Sao Paulo have never won the domestic competition and will hope to do so this year.

Sport have had mixed results of late but will be looking to overturn their first-leg result this week. They had started the reverse fixture well enough and headed into the break with the scoreline goalless before Fabinho's second-half dismissal saw their opponents cruise to an easy victory.

Sao Paulo vs Sport Recife Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Sao Paulo and Sport. The hosts have won 16 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just three times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 12.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Sao Paulo have picked up 12 points on home turf in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, only league leaders Botafogo (15) have picked up more.

The Leao are without a win on the road in the league this season.

The Soberano have scored 14 league goals this season, the third highest in the Brazilian top flight so far.

Sao Paulo vs Sport Recife Prediction

Sao Paulo are on a four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 12 games across all competitions. They have won their last five games on home turf and will be looking forward to Thursday's game.

Sport, meanwhile, have won just two of their last five games across all competitions. They are winless in their last four away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 Sport Recife

Sao Paulo vs Sport Recife Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sao Paulo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last nine matchups)

