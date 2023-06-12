Sao Tome and Principe vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2023

Sao Tome and Principe face off with Guinea-Bissau at the Estádio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Wednesday in qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

With just one point and three defeats in the bag from four games, Sao Tome are at the bottom of Group A and eliminated from the race to reach next year's showpiece.

Ranked 184th in the world, the Falcons and True Parrots Team have been really atrocious in the qualifiers, conceding a staggering 19 goals, including 10 against Nigeria in a humiliating 10-0 loss on matchday two.

Their only point so far came following a 2-2 draw with Sierra Leone, but it wasn't enough as a 2-0 loss to the side in the return ended their qualifying hopes once and for all.

For the record, Sao Tome have qualified for the AFCON before. Now, the wait continues.

Guinea-Bissau ended their long wait to participate in the continental cup in 2017 and have qualified for both editions since. Now, a fourth consecutive appearance is on the cards as the Djurtus are second in Group A and on their way to reaching next year's showpiece.

With seven points in the bag, Baciro Candé's side are two clear of third-placed Sierra Leone and a victory could confirm their place in the 2023 AFCON tournament should the Leone Stars drop points.

Sao Tome and Principe vs Guinea-Bissau Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between Guinea-Bissau and Sao Tome and Principe, with the former winning on all four occasions.

Guinea-Bissau beat Sao Tome and Principe 5-1 in their earlier meeting in the qualifiers in June 2022, which is also their last competitive meeting.

With 19 goals conceded, Sao Tome and Principe have the worst defensive record in the AFCON qualifiers right now.

Guinea-Bissau have scored eight goals in four qualifying games, three of which have come from Jorginho.

Guinea-Bissau are ranked 113th in the world while Sao Tome and Principe are down in 184th position.

Sao Tome and Principe vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction

Sao Tome and Principe have nothing at stake here besides pride, although their form has been so poor that it's hard for Guinea-Bissau to expect any challenge from them.

The Djurtus should win comfortably, just as they did in their first meeting.

Prediction: Sao Tome and Principe 0-3 Guinea-Bissau

Sao Tome and Principe vs Guinea-Bissau Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea-Bissau

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

