Sao Tome and Principe vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations continue next week and will see Sao Tome and Principe face Nigeria at the Adrar Stadium on Monday.

Sao Tome and Principe's reinstatement to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers got off to a rocky start on Thursday as they were thrashed 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau, with Edmilson Viegas' opening strike being a distant memory at the end of the game.

Sao Tome and Principe sit rock-bottom in the group standings and will be looking to pick up their first win on Monday.

Nigeria, on the other hand, kicked off their qualification campaign with a win, beating Sierra Leone 2-1 on home turf. The Super Eagles found themselves a goal down after just 11 minutes but regrouped to mount a comeback via goals from Everton's Alex Iwobi and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles sit second in the group table with three points from an obtainable three and will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins when they play next week.

Sao Tome and Principe vs Nigeria Head-To-Head

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations. While Sao Tome and Principe are on the hunt for their first win, the Super Eagles will be looking to make it two wins from two and widen their lead in the group.

Sao Tome and Principe Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Nigeria Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Sao Tome and Principe vs Nigeria Team News

Sao Tome and Principe

Head coach Gustave Nyoumba has no injured or suspended players ahead of Monday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nigeria

Team captain William Troost-Ekong came off injured after making a tackle against Sierra Leone last time out and is a doubt for this one. Leganes' Kenneth Omeruo should replace Troost-Ekong in the starting XI for the Super Eagles.

Injured: None

Doubtful: William Troost-Ekong

Suspended: None

Sao Tome and Principe vs Nigeria Predicted XI

Sao Tome and Principe Predicted XI (4-3-3): D'Almeida Sequeira; Jardel Nazare, Vava Pequeno, Leonildo Soares, Ivonaldo; Tinho, Aldair, Eba Viegas; Edmilson Viegas, Valter Rocha, Luis Leal

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Francis Uzoho; Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo, Calvin Bassey; Samuel Chukwueze, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon; Victor Osimhen, Cyriel Dessers

Sao Tome and Principe vs Nigeria Prediction

Sao Tome and Principe are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions.

Nigeria are not in the best of form either, with their latest result ending a five-game winless run across all competitions. However, they sit 153 places above their midweek opponents in the FIFA rankings and should easily win here.

Prediction: Sao Tome 0-3 Nigeria

