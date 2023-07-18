Sarajevo host Torpedo Kutaisi at the Asim Ferhatović Hase Olympic Stadium on Thursday (July 20) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

The tie is finely poised after the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Georgia last week. Kutaisi took the lead twice but were pegged back as many times.

Nika Sandokhadze opened the scoring for Kutaisi in the 43rd mintue, but Renan Olivieira equalised for the visitors two minutes into the second half. Irakli Bugridze cut their celebrations short, restoring Kutaisi's lead a minute later. In another three minutes, though, Dal Varesanovic joined the action for Sarajevo by making it 2-2.

Kutaisi are in the midst of their 2023 season in the Erovnuli Liga, which hasn't gone well, as they sit in sixth place with 24 points from 19 games.

Before the Europa Conference League qualifier, the Georgian side were also involved in the Georgian Super Cup. They lost in the semifinal to Dinamo Batumi on penalties but beat Dila in the same fashion in the third-place game.

Sarajevo, meanwhile, played two club friendlies last month and won both. They beat Petrolul 5-0 in their first game before overwhelming Shkendija 2-0.

Sarajevo vs Torpedo Kutaisi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their clash last week was their first in competitive games.

Kutaisi have drawn their last three games (0-0 vs Dinamo Batumi, 0-0 vs Dila, 2-2 vs Sarajevo).

Kutaisi's last five goals have been scored by as many different players (Kayke David, Lasha Shergelashvili, Giorgi Kukhianidze, Nika Sandokhadze and Irakli Bugridze).

Kutaisi have failed to win any their last five away outings.

Including friendlies, Sarajevo have scored at least twice in their last four games.

Kutaisi are unbeaten in normal time in five games.

Sarajevo vs Torpedo Kutaisi Prediction

Sarajevo showed great fighting spirit to come back from a deficit twice in the first leg. Kutaisi, though, could be a tough nut to crack.

They have been tough to beat lately and boast a good defensive record, too. So, ot won't be surprising to see them come away from Bosnia with a win.

Prediction: Sarajevo 1-2 Kutaisi

Sarajevo vs Torpedo Kutaisi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kutaisi

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes