Sarajevo vs U Craiova Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025 

FK Sarajevo and Universitatea Craiova will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 24th). The game will be played at Stadion Asim Ferhatovic Hase.

The hosts have not played competitive football since wrapping up their Bosnian Premier League campaign with a 2-1 away win over Posusje in May 2025.

Craiova, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 home win over FC Arges in the Romanian SuperLiga. They went ahead through Roberto Sierra's 16th-minute own goal while Leard Sadriu equalized in the 36th minute. Mihnea Radulescu restored the hosts' lead three minutes later. Stefan Baiaram made sure of the result seven minutes into the second half.

The White-Blues will now shift their focus to Europe and booked their spot at this stage of the Conference League Qualifiers courtesy of their third-placed finish in the Romanian league. Sarajevo qualified by winning the Bosnian Cup.

The winner of this tie faces either St Patrick's or Nomme Kalju in the next round of the Qualifiers while the loser gets eliminated.

Sarajevo vs U Craiova Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Sarajevo have won just one of their eight games in the Conference League Qualifiers (four draws).

Four of Craiova's five away games in the Conference League Qualifiers have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sarajevo have never advanced beyond this stage of the Conference League Qualifiers.

Six of Craiova's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Sarajevo vs U Craiova Prediction

Sarajevo had a less than ideal pre-season campaign, winning just one of five friendlies (three losses). The Maroon-Whites will hope to make the most of playing the first leg at home but they have never won a Conference League game in front of their fans (two losses).

Craiova have already begun their domestic campaign with a two-game unbeaten run. This gives them an edge over their hosts, who have not been in competitive action for over two months.

Backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: FK Sarajevo 1-1 U Craiova

Sarajevo vs U Craiova Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

