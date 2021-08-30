Sarmiento vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2021

The Argentine Primera Division returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sarmiento take on River Plate at the Estadio Eva Peron on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Colon de Santa Fe, while the visitors claimed a 2-0 win over Aldosivi.

Sarmiento were denied a second straight win last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw against Colon de Santa Fe.

Guido Mainero gave Sarmiento the lead shortly after the half-hour mark, but Cristian Ferreira restored parity with a 51st-minute strike.

This followed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Atletico Tacuman on home turf two Fridays ago.

With 10 points from eight games, Mario Sciacqua’s men are currently 17th in the Primera Division standings.

Meanwhile, River Plate returned to winning ways last Friday as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Aldosivi.

In a game where Aldosivi were reduced to 10 men, Julián Álvarez and Enzo Pérez scored in either half to hand Los Millonarios their fourth win of the season.

Following their Copa Libertadores heartbreak, head coach Marcelo Gallardo will hope this win can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they seek to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

Sarmiento vs River Plate Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. River Plate have a slight upper hand in their three previous meetings, claiming one win and two draws. Sarmiento are yet to taste victory against the visitors.

Sarmiento Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

River Plate Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Sarmiento vs River Plate Team News

Sarmiento

The hosts will be without the services of Federico Bravo, Marcelo Herrera, Rodrigo Salinas and Federico Vismara, who have all been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Federico Bravo, Marcelo Herrera, Rodrigo Salinas, Federico Vismara

Suspended: None

River Plate

Los Millonarios remain without Fabrizio Angileri, Jonathan Maidana and Javier Pinola, who are presently injured.

Injured: Fabrizio Angileri, Jonathan Maidana, Javier Pinola

Suspended: None

Sarmiento vs River Plate Predicted XI

Sarmiento Predicted XI (4-5-1): Manuel Vicentini; Matias Molina, Nicolas Bazzana, Federico Mancinelli, Brian Salvareschi, Lautaro Montoya; Guido Mainero, Julián Chicco, Sergio Quiroga, Gabriel Alanis; Jonathan Torres

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Paulo Díaz, Héctor Martínez, Milton Casco, Agustín Palavecino, Nicolás De la Cruz, Bruno Zuculini; Matías Suárez, Julián Álvarez; Braian Romero

Sarmiento vs River Plate Prediction

Looking at past encounters between the two sides, we predict this will be another fiery and entertaining contest. We expect Sarmiento to put up a fight, but we are tipping River Plate to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sarmiento 1-2 River Plate

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Peter P