Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sarri has the ideas, but does he have the time? 

Chirag Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.16K   //    17 Aug 2018, 15:52 IST

The new Chelsea manager has already brought radical changes to the style of play, as well as behind the scenes at Cobham. He has tried to erase the toxic environment created due to the friction between the Chelsea board and former manager, Antonio Conte. Whether he gets the time to bring his ideas to fruition, remains to be seen.

Maurizio Sarri is a person who is never short of ideas. He is a person who once had 33 different routines to take corners. His arrival has heralded a change in attitude by the Chelsea board. Not surprisingly, Sarri has gone about implementing his ideas from the first day.

The major difference is that Chelsea will be playing more direct, attractive football, which should please fans. Here we take a look at a couple ways how this Chelsea team will differ from the ones in the past.


<p>
Arsenal vs Chelsea

Sarri – ball takes effect


The most significant change since the appointment of Maurizio Sarri has been the style of play. Chelsea is usually associated with playing defensive football, with focus on maintaining shape and hitting opponents on the counter. Whether it was Mourinho or Conte, the shape of the team was paramount.

Sarri employs a style similar to that of Pep Guardiola, with focus on having possession. He wants his teams to adopt a fast-paced, style with short passes and concentration on vertical movements. The objective is to reach the opponents' final third with only a few short passes. 

Sari focuses on player movements and creating open passing lanes more than the shape of the team. His teams tend to switch formations as they switch from attack to defense. He believes in making use of the possession and wants quick passing that is difficult to close down and does not rely too heavily on individual characteristics.

The acquisition of Jorginho goes a long way to get his desired style of play. Chelsea’s game against Huddersfield gave us a glimpse of what this team might look like, but there is clearly work remaining to be done.


A sturdy back line is a must:


Maurizio Sarri, over the course of his managerial career, has mentioned several times that he believes defending starts in the opposition half.

Since his teams play such direct football, they tend to maintain a high back line to continue to win the ball high up the pitch. This was evident against Huddersfield, where Chelsea dominated possession and, after a shaky first half, they were rarely tested during the second period.

Chelsea will have to be a lot more cautious against Arsenal. The high press style often leaves the two central defenders vulnerable to counter attacks and Arsenal to possess the players to trouble Chelsea on the break. Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can cause real problems if the defensive shape is not maintained.

Unai Emery’s side was unlucky to start their campaign against Manchester City. While the game was dominated by the Manchester outfit, their best moments during the game were after they had won the ball back and had the space to run at the Manchester defense.

Chelsea will have to stay compact and close out the gaps while in transition. They have struggled to impose themselves defensively, and David Luiz has been caught out of position far too often, leaving the back line exposed.

Maurizio Sarri’s arrival suggests a shift in style for Chelsea. Chelsea has witnessed several managers being sacked during the Abramovich era, but at first glimpse, the Sarri appointment feels like a refreshing change. After all, this is a man who is yet to win a trophy. Chelsea is a club who appoint proven managers so this appointment is a big departure from the norm.

The Chelsea board will have to be patient and support the team in the transfer market. Sarri has himself said it will take him up to 3 months to get his ideas across and so far, he has made a promising start. The arrivals of Jorginho and Kovacic should help in moulding this team into a different Chelsea.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Mesut Ozil Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Maurizio Sarri
Chirag Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
For me, winning isn’t something that happens suddenly on the field when the whistle blows and the crowds' roar. Winning is something that builds physically and mentally every day that you train and every night that you dream. - Emmit James Smith, III I'm a bilingual Masters Graduate currently working in Financial Services and an aspiring Football Journalist. I am an avid watcher of the Premier League but also keep with La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. I usually write about my thoughts before or after a game and try to be unbiased after examining every facet of the story.
9 Reasons why Chelsea fans should be excited this season
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Four bold predictions ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Sarri confirms Hudson-Odoi set for first-team role
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Vs Arsenal: How Chelsea could lineup for the...
RELATED STORY
Why the decision to start Petr Cech is a bad one by Unai...
RELATED STORY
Sarri seeking talks with Willian over delayed Chelsea return
RELATED STORY
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Three things...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Tomorrow CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Tomorrow EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Tomorrow LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us