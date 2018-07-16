Sarri, not Sarri: How Antonio Conte's title winning empire crumbled in 12 months

After two years, Chelsea bid adieu to Antonio Conte

September 24, 2016.

As Mesut Ozil smashed Arsenal's third goal past Thibaut Courtois - all of them coming in the first half, countless Blue hearts drowned in sorrow. It was a sight they had become used to after their previous season under Mourinho, but Arsenal still didn't beat them through the course of the season.

But under Antonio Conte, Chelsea was tottering. Back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal had taken away the initial hope of a change in management. It was back to the crazy days and waiting for the board to show him the door.

But that is the moment things really changed for them, and the man who was in charge of them. That was the moment that Antonio Conte decided to change the PL forever. That was the moment he decided to go back to his preferred 3-4-3.

The Prologue

The best acquisition under the Italian

The transfer window hadn't gotten off to the best of starts for the Italian.

Chelsea had managed to get the services of N'golo Kante from Leicester City for a paltry 30 million pounds, and Michy Batshuayi from Marseille for another 35 million pounds. To add to that, there was the unproved Marcos Alonso signed from Fiorentina, and David Luiz was a last-minute panic buy that everyone had given up on.

From the players who were there for the last season - Oscar, Cuadrado (on loan) and Mohamed Salah (then a complete unknown) were the most prominent players to leave the club, in addition to a plethora of youngsters going out on loan.

But Chelsea held together to post wins over West Ham, Watford and Burnley in their opening 3 games, before being held to a draw by Swansea in the next. Then came the loss against Liverpool, thanks to a screamer out of the blue from Jordan Henderson, followed by the embarrassment to Arsenal.

Conte's decision to stick with Chelsea's default 4-2-3-1 had backfired. John Terry was too tired; Ivanovic was too slow; Fabregas seemed to be getting too old to produce magic anymore; Hazard looked uninterested at the time; Kante seemed to be a one-season wonder; everything was falling apart.

The Rise

Winning the PL title in his first season with the club

Then came the next game in the PL against Hull City. For the first time under Conte, the Blues lined up in their 3-4-3 formation.

Azpilicueta shifted to right center back, John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic were moved to the bench in favor of David Luiz and Gary Cahill. Moses and Alonso - two players no one expected to play a game any time soon for the team - started as wing-backs.

Matic and Kante slotted in as the central midfielders, behind a front three of Hazard, Costa, and Willian. Chelsea went on to win the game 2-0, thanks to goals from Costa and Willian. Two weeks later, Chelsea smashed Manchester United 4-0, and Conte was on the sidelines encouraging an already-erupting crowd to take the roof off the stadium.

After the game, Mourinho asked Conte not to do that as it was disrespectful to the opposition asking the fans to cheer the home side when leading by 4 goals, and Chelsea knew they had their man. It was the passion that was missing, and anyone capable of pissing off Mourinho had to be respected.

Antonio #Conte Sacked by #Chelsea

Check his stats for Chelsea in the Premier League



Bet Here: https://t.co/39jKwzYVad



Games -- 76

Won -- 51

Drawn -- 10

Lost -- 15

Win success rate -- 67.1%

Goals scored -- 147

Goals conceded -- 71

🏆 -- Premier League 2016/17, FA Cup 2017/18 pic.twitter.com/2rvQ8jYF1W — surebet247 (@surebet247) July 12, 2018

Two weeks later, Chelsea took apart Everton - this time scoring 5 goals past a hapless Everton in one of the finest displays of attacking football the PL had seen. Eden Hazard looked like a man possessed, and the rest of the team looked completely different from what was laid out only a month before.

Not many saw it coming, but it was one of the most dominating title wins in a long time

Pedro had taken over from Willian due to personal reasons, and Fabregas came in whenever it was necessary for his magic. Then came victories against Tottenham and Manchester City - after the Blues had conceded the opening goal in both games.

For 13 games, no one could stop Chelsea. For 13 games, they steamrolled everyone that stood in their path, and by Christmas, it was in the stars that Antonio Conte would lead his club to the title in his first season.

Best Chelsea Moments under Conte.

4-0 against #ManchesterUnited

3-1 against #mancity

5-0 against #Everton

Title winning against West Brom

FA Cup Final Vs United



Gracie #Antonio — Chinedu Odum (@joeodumm) July 13, 2018

The Fall

In hindsight, it was not the best decision to kick Costa out

Then came the infamous spat with Diego Costa.

Diego Costa, who had single-handedly served as the source of goals for the team at the top, was told in no uncertain terms that he wasn't part of Conte's future plans. And what was worse, he was conveyed the message through text - the source of the "Thank you for the season!"

Two of Chelsea fan favorites had taken to the public to duel it out, but Conte was stubborn in his opinion that Costa was no longer welcome under him. The player he wanted instead was Romelu Lukaku - the former Chelsea academy player who had been sold to Everton after he was deemed surplus to requirements.

Chelsea did not get their man and had to settle for Alvaro Morata - an exceptional striker on his own, but not Conte's first choice for filling up the Costa void. Then Conte turned his eyes to Juventus' Alex Sandro - which was rejected once more.

In the past, Chelsea had never shown restraints when it came to buying players, but their policy had changed. Roman Abramovich, their oil mogul owner, wanted the club to be self-sustainable, meaning that the board was not free to splash money on every player their manager wanted.

This led to a spat once more - this time between Conte and the board. Conte was very open about the board interfering with his transfer policies enough, and not co-operating enough to get him the winning team he wanted.

Chelsea acquired the services of Timeoue Bakayoko from Monaco, but with his arrival, Nemanja Matic decided that he would no longer be the first priority and moved to Manchester United. Ivanovic was sold in the winter of the previous window, and John Terry moved for free to Aston Villa.

Cuadrado left permanently for Juventus; Begovic and Ake left to Bournemouth; Antonio Rudiger was purchased from Roma, while Andreas Christensen returned from a successful loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach and was promoted to the first squad.

Ross Barkley changed his mind at the last minute - rumors are that he changed his mind in the middle of his medical. As a last minute panic buy, Chelsea managed to grab hold of Davide Zappacosta - a widely unknown fullback from Torino and Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City.

The cracks were visible even before the first game had taken place and when it did, things got even worse. The Blues lost their first game to Burnley 2-3, and stabilized a little later - but Conte did not. He prefaced every press conference with an attack on the board and a message that the transfers did not suit him.

But things weren't so bad back then.

Chelsea were actually at the second position on the table and even managed to beat Manchester United - the winner ironically coming from the head of one Alvaro Morata. Things looked like back to normal - or at the very least, conducive for normalcy.

The beginning of the end

It was the loss against Watford that broke the Camel's back

The winter transfer window was what sparked disruption once more. Chelsea failed to land a bid for Alexis Sanchez who was looking for a way out of Arsenal, and the Sandro bid was shot down once again.

Business was indeed conducted - Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, Emerson from Roma and the finalization of Barkley from Everton while Michy Batshuayi left for Borussia Dortmund. Conte, however, was unsatisfied. He felt that the men he got were still second-string and his requests were not heeded.

Then came the double losses against Bournemouth and Watford - one at home and one away and one week after that, Chelsea lost two more consecutive losses on the road - this time against Manchester United and Manchester City.

Then came the final blow in the coffin - a loss at home against Tottenham which further increased the gap between Conte's men and a CL position finish. In the meantime, Barcelona also decided to shut the doors in the Champions League, leaving the PL defending champions gasping for breath.

Chelsea had all that time to write a statement and came up with this? #Conte pic.twitter.com/dWWWtc3Vfj — Alex McGovern (@AlexMcGovern11) July 13, 2018

By the end, Chelsea finished fifth on the table - not too far behind Liverpool at fourth place. They did manage a trophy in the form of an FA Cup, beating Manchester United in the final. Despite all assurances from the Italian, it was obvious that his relations with the club had soured too much to save, and a change at the helm was imminent.

The late, but eventual arrival of Sarri

One Italian for another - does it mean a change in fortunes?

Imminent, it was not. Chelsea took their sweet, sweet time to get the signing of Sarri as the next manager, much to the anguish of their impatient fans. With Real Madrid also being without a manager, it added more to the chaos as some fans felt that Madrid might end up wooing an attacking manager like Sarri, but things turned out favorable at the end.

The problem with Sarri was his release clause - which Chelsea did not want to pay, and Antonio Conte's firing clause - which once again they did not want to pay. But they waited till his release clause expired, and only after Napoli and Sarri parted ways by mutual consent did they announce his appointment.

In many ways, this marks a new era for Chelsea - an attacking manager who is yet to win a major trophy at a club where even winning trophies is no guaranteed way to a permanent position, and an era where Roman Abramovich is no longer pumping the money without questions asked.

What happens now will determine the club's future for some time to come. A lack of CL this season will also mean significantly less revenue and failure to win the EL will only invite ridicule from the fans who are still salty about the Conte termination.

2.14 - Antonio Conte averaged 2.14 points per game as a manager in the Premier League; only Sir Alex Ferguson (2.16) and Pep Guardiola (2.34) have averaged more in the competition's history (min. 10 games managed). Ciao. pic.twitter.com/UuI7atnlVD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2018

But hey, if Sarri can keep hold of both Hazard and Courtois and manage to give free reigns to Hazard and let him play with the same zest he did at the World Cup, this will all be totally worth it.