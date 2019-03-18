×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea's mediocre season is a combination of poor management and a weak hierarchy

Aakash Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
102   //    18 Mar 2019, 19:00 IST

Sarri and Chelsea don't seem like a good fit.
Sarri and Chelsea don't seem like a good fit.

The manner in which Chelsea's season is unraveling, they seem to be beating themselves at the moment. The glorious start to the season for Chelsea under Napoli fame, Maurizio Sarri is now a distant memory and their best opportunity for silverware is the second division of UEFA's European tournaments, the Europa League.

There isn't any particular trigger point where things turned awry for Sarri and Chelsea this season but instead one can point out multiple instances of failure, all reinforcing one trait - lack of doggedness from the Chelsea players.

By lack of doggedness, I refer to the combination of lack of motivation to compete either due to the grandeur of the opponent or tournament coupled with misplaced priorities. This claim can be supported by analyzing Chelsea's results this season. In the Premier League, they have drawn and lost against the likes of West Ham, Everton, Wolves, Leicester, Southampton, Bournemouth, and no Chelsea fans need a reminder for the 6-0 mauling at the Etihad.

On the flip side, in the instances wherein the players had something to fight for - the FA Cup match-up against Manchester United and the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, the performance of the team reflected hunger and passion, barring the result. The fight shown by the players on the pitch in the face of adversity is what the fans deserve each time Chelsea FC steps on to the football field, not occasionally.

Sarri himself blamed their defeat at Arsenal back in January on the players' 'mentality' and going as far as to state that the Chelsea players are "extremely difficult to motivate". This is not to completely acquit him of the blame as his rigid tactics and stubborn mindset can easily be found culpable as well for the debacle that sees Chelsea FC placed 6th in the Premier League table after 30 games with the worst goal difference amongst the top 6.

Let alone the formation, the fans themselves can be seen ridiculing his predictability when he decides to bring on Barkley for Kovacic or vice versa. But irrespective of the shortcoming of his preferred system and rigidity, the players are supposed to buy into any manager's philosophy, irrespective of their own personal views for the betterment of the football club, in general, as depicted swiftly by the Manchester United players post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking over as manager.

Epitome of Predictability!
Epitome of Predictability!

Amidst the transformation Chelsea have had since Roman Abramovich took over back in 2003, they have had a poor season periodically every 2-3 years. It's a negative pattern that the players and fans seem to have become used to in the hope that the subsequent seasons will be better.

As efficient as this structure may be, it does not instill stability and sustainability. This topsy turvy season, Eden Hazard's non-committal attitude, Kepa's refusal to be substituted are only some of the consequences of this structure and the Chelsea fans have been the collateral damage this season.

Chelsea FC in disarray
Chelsea FC in disarray
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Kepa Arrizabalaga Maurizio Sarri Premier League Teams
Aakash Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
English Premier League: Top 5 surprises of the season
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in a single season
RELATED STORY
5 teams that conceded the fewest goals in a Premier League season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons behind Chelsea's poor display this season
RELATED STORY
5 big-money signings who have disappointed so far this Premier League 2018-19 season
RELATED STORY
Is Jose Mourinho finished?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea eyeing a move for Manchester United target as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: What should be considered a successful season for the traditional top six
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Maurizio Sarri 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea and Manchester United eyeing a January swoop for Serie A superstar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us