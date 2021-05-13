Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus: Bianconeri player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo enters the record books | Serie A 2020-21 

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet as Juventus secured a 3-1 away victory over Sassuolo to keep pace in the race for a top-four finish.

The Bianconeri came into Wednesday's game knowing that anything other than a victory could put paid to their chances of securing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Sassuolo started the game in dominant fashion and created the first real chance of the match when Domenico Berardi's shot from the edge of the area sailed narrowly over.

They were awarded a penalty after Leonardo Bonucci tripped Giacomo Raspadori in the area, leaving referee Piero Giacomelli no option but to point to the spot.

Berardi stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Gianluigi Buffon pulled off an excellent save to deny him.

Juventus scored a goal that they hardly deserved when Adrien Rabiot embarked on a mazy run before unleashing a shot into the bottom corner off the post.

Sassuolo had a couple of chances to draw level, but Buffon denied them, while Pedro Obiang's sweetly struck shot from the edge of the area cannoned off the crossbar.

Cristiano Ronaldo doubled Juventus' lead on the stroke of half-time. He and Rabiot exchanged one-two passes with their heads, which set the 36-year-old on his way to the Sassuolo goal.

He then turned Marlon inside out before slotting a left-footed low finish past Consigli in the Sassuolo goal.

This was Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th goal in Juventus colors in what was only his 131st game for the Turin giants.

This made him the fastest player to reach a century of goals for the Bianconeri. It also made him the first player in history to score 100 goals for four different teams, viz Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Raspadori halved the deficit for the hosts 14 minutes into the second half when he beat Buffon from close range after being played through by Manuel Locatelli.

Juventus upped the ante following the goal and deservedly scored a third through Paulo Dybala, who produced an audacious lob to beat Consigli who was off his line. This was also the Argentine's 100th goal for Juventus.

The visitors held on for the win, although results elsewhere meant they remained in fifth place ahead of their marquee clash with champions Inter Milan this weekend.

Here is a rundown of how the Juventus players fared in the victory over Sassuolo.

Juventus player ratings against Sassuolo

Gianluigi Buffon - 7.5/10

Gianluigi Buffon was given his first start in a month, and he produced a superb save to deny Berardi from the penalty spot. He also pulled off crucial saves in the first half to keep Juventus in the game.

Alex Sandro - 7/10

The Juventus left-back discharged his defensive duties effectively, especially in the second half, during which he kept Berardi quiet. He also ventured forward and contributed to the attack.

Leonardo Bonucci - 5.5/10

Leonardo Bonucci was drafted back into the starting lineup at the expense of Giorgio Chiellini, but he also gave away a penalty that was saved by Buffon to spare his blushes.

Mattijs de Ligt - 7/10

The Netherlands international was assured at the heart of defense, making six clearances and two tackles.

Danilo - 6.5/10

Danilo proved his mettle in the Juventus defense, but his output at the other end was more limited. He was shown a booking midway through the first half for a rough tackle on Raspadori.

Federico Chiesa - 6.5/10

Federico Chiesa assisted Adrien Rabiot for Juventus' first goal and was shown a booking five minutes later.

Adrien Rabiot - 8.5/10

Adrien Rabiot scored the opening goal

Adrien Rabiot was the star of the show for Juventus, starring with a goal and assist, while he also put in a shift defensively.

Arthur - 6/10

The former Barcelona man was assured in his display but did not make any outstanding contributions on his return to the Juventus starting lineup.

Dejan Kulusevski - 8.5/10

Dejan Kulusevski made his first start in a month and reminded Andrea Pirlo of what he offers to the team. The 21-year-old provided the assist for Dybala's goal and constantly put the Sassuolo defense on the backfoot with his direct running and penetration. Kulusevski created a game-high six chances and also put in a shift defensively.

Paulo Dybala - 7.5/10

Paulo Dybala showed his innate ability and technique with an incredible goal to give Juventus a more comfortable lead. Before that, he was largely on the peripheries of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10

The Portugal international was back among the goals after a sub-par display against AC Milan. His goal was his 28th league goal this season, which leaves him on course for the Capocannoniere award.

Substitutes

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6/10

Rodrigo Bentancur was brought in on the hour mark and helped protect the lead with some defensive contributions.

Weston McKennie - 6/10

The USMNT international came on with eight minutes to go and posted a pass accuracy of 75%.

Juan Cuadrado - 6/10

Juan Cuadrado also came on with eight minutes to go and made one interception in his time on the field.