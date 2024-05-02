Sassuolo v Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo take on an impressive Inter Milan side in an intriguing encounter at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday.

Sassuolo v Inter Milan Preview

Sassuolo are in 19th place in the Serie A standings and have failed to meet expectations over the past year. The home side suffered a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have won the Serie A title this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Torino by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sassuolo v Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a slight edge over Sassuolo and have won 11 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's 10 victories.

Sassuolo have won nine of their 21 matches against Inter Milan in Serie A - the joint-highest number of victories they have achieved against a single opponent in the competition.

Inter Milan have lost only one match in Serie A this season, with their only defeat coming by a 2-1 scoreline in the reverse fixture against Sassuolo in September last year.

There have been no draws in the 10 matches between Inter Milan and Sassuolo at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore in Serie A, with Inter Milan winning six of these games.

Sassuolo have won only one of their last 15 games in Serie A.

Sassuolo v Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have been exceptional on the domestic front this season and will look to end their season on a positive note. Hakan Calhanoglu scored a brace against Torino last week and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Sassuolo have troubled the Nerazzurri in the past but have been in dismal form in recent weeks. Inter Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-3 Inter Milan

Sassuolo v Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hakan Calhanoglu to score - Yes