Sassuolo vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

AC Milan faces a stern test this week as the Rossoneri travel to Romagna to face an in-form Sassuolo side that has been scoring goals for fun in recent weeks. AC Milan has been in a rich vein of form over the past few days and will look to build on its hard-earned momentum with a victory on Tuesday.

Stefano Pioli has done a commendable job with an AC Milan side that was struggling at the beginning of the season. The Rossoneri are unbeaten in Serie A since the restart of the campaign and will hope that their streak continues against a formidable Sassuolo side.

Sassuolo is one of the most interesting teams in Serie A at the moment. The team from Emilia-Romagna can be lethal in the final third but also has a massive problem to deal with in its own half. Sassuolo has failed to keep a clean sheet since the Serie A restart and will have to focus on its defence against AC Milan.

Under Stefano Piolo, the Rossoneri have blossomed into a free-scoring side that creates chances at will and is able to torment defences on a regular basis. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic in its ranks, AC Milan will look to punish a shaky Sassuolo defence tomorrow.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Matches between AC Milan and Sassuolo are tactically interesting

Owing to its illustrious history, AC Milan has a superior head-to-head record and has won 8 of the 14 matches against this particular opposition. Sassuolo has won only four matches and managed two draws but will have to put that aside on its home ground this week.

For two sides that love scoring goals, the 0-0 stalemate played between AC Milan and Sassuolo in the reverse fixture at San Siro in December came as a surprise to fans of Italian football. Both sides have vastly improved over the past few months and this Serie A fixture is almost certain to see plenty of goals.

Advertisement

Sassuolo form guide: W-W-W-D-D

AC Milan form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Also Read: Juventus plan squad overhaul as eight players set to face the axe

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Team News

SS Lazio v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Sassuolo

Sassuolo is set to field the same lineup that brilliantly held Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus to a 3-3 draw a week ago. Domenico Berardi got some much-needed rest against Cagliari and is likely to return to the starting eleven to face AC Milan.

Roberto De Zerbi's side is known for its free-flowing football and the likes of Francesco Caputo and Filip Djuricic will play key roles against Rossoneri. Sassuolo is unlikely to change its defensive combination but will have to show up as a well-drilled unit against AC Milan.

Injuries: Pedro Obiang, Gregoire Defrel, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Enrico Brignola, Jens Odgaard

Ismael Bennacer is in red-hot form

AC Milan

The Rossoneri have exceeded expectations and are yet to lose a game since the Serie A restart. Ante Rebic and Ismael Bennacer have been star performers of the side under Stefano Pioli and will surely start against Sassuolo.

Alexis Saelemaekers scored an excellent goal against Bologna over the weekend but may make way for Italian maestro Giacomo Bonaventura in the starting eleven. Centre-back Alessio Romagnoli is the only player to have played every single minute of the Serie A this season and will remain unchallenged in AC Milan's starting lineup.

Injuries: Leo Duarte, Mateo Musacchio

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Giorgos Kiriakopoulos, Federico Peluso, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur; Manuel Locatelli, Francesco Magnanelli; Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic, Domenico Berardi; Francesco Caputo

Ante Rebic in 2020 with AC Milan 🔴⚫️



11 Goals ⚽️

2 Assists 🅰️



Scored against Juventus, Roma, Inter and Lazio 👌



Excluding penalties, only Haaland and Lewandowski have scored more this year 😎 pic.twitter.com/Lqy3zyJ1RQ — Sport360° (@Sport360) July 19, 2020

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan has scored 25 of its 53 Serie A goals in the last eight games and has finally managed to become a side that can challenge the presiding giants of Italian football. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic, and Rafael Leao, the Rossoneri cannot be taken lightly.

Sassuolo has also been prolific since the restart. Francesco Caputo has 18 Serie A goals this season and has been brilliantly supported by Domenico Berardi in the final third.

AC Milan has been given an excellent opportunity to move above AS Roma in the Serie A table after the Giallorossi failed to defeat Inter Milan yesterday. With Europa League qualification at stake, Stefano Pioli's men will want to pull off yet another comprehensive win and make a statement to the rest of Italy and Europe.

Prediction - Sassuolo 2-3 AC Milan

Also Read: 5 footballers who have won the most trophies in their careers