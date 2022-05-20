Sassuolo vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan could win their first Serie A title in 11 years this weekend when they play Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in the season finale on Sunday.

The Rossoneri are two points clear of holders Inter Milan at the top of the table and must either match or better Inter's result. Stefano Pioli's troops have momentum on their side, unbeaten in their last 15 games and winning their last five.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, are down in 11th place with 50 points, ending their four-game winless run in Serie A with a 3-1 defeat of Bologna last weekend. The club has nothing at stake in this game but could cause one of the most memorable upsets in recent history by beating Milan and helping Inter win the title.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Head-To-Head

Milan have won 11 of their last 23 clashes with Sassuolo, losing seven. However, the Neroverdi have won their last two games in the fixture - both at the San Siro - and could record three in a row for the first time in their history.

It will also be just their second league double over Milan, having previously beaten the Rossoneri both home and away in the 2014-15 season.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball The last time the Serie A title race came down to the final day of the season The last time the Serie A title race came down to the final day of the season 👀 https://t.co/DyNv0uKcIF

Sassuolo Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W.

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Team News

Sassuolo

The Neroverdi have Jeremy Toljan, Filippo Romagna, Abdou Harroui and Pedro Obiang out with injuries and won't play a part on the final matchday. On the bright side, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos returns from a three-game suspension and could slot in his usual left-back spot once again.

Injured: Jeremy Toljan, Filippo Romagna, Abdou Harroui, Pedro Obiang.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

AC Milan

Simon Kjaer is the only notable absentee for the Rossoneri, who could play the same line-up that beat Atlanta in their last game. This could also be Franck Kessie's last match in Milan colours before his impending move to Barcelona.

Despite scoring just one in his last nine games, Olivier Giroud could get a start up front once again over Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic.

Injured: Simon Kjaer.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Predicted XIs

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chririches, Hamed Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Matheus Henrique; Domenico Berardi, Gianluca Raspadori, Hamed Traore; Gianluca Scamacca.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Prediction

Sassuolo could play a big part in one of the best Serie A title races in recent memory, but Milan have looked unstoppable lately. A 19th Scudetto beckons for the Rossoneri, who should win at Sassuolo on the final day.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 AC Milan.

