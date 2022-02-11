Sassuolo vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sassuolo host AS Roma at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A on Sunday, looking to return to winning ways.

I Neroverdi are winless in their last three games in all competitions. That includes a 4-0 defeat to Sampdoria in their last top-flight match and a 2-1 loss at the hands of Juventus in Coppa Italia on Thursday.

They're currently 12th in the league standings with 29 points from 24 games.

Roma's erratic season continued following a 2-0 loss to Inter Milan in the quarter-finals of the cup, just days after a disappointing 0-0 draw with Genoa.

In the league, they're unbeaten in three games, but sit seventh in the table with 39 points, six behind fourth-placed Juventus.

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

Roma have won nine of their last 17 matches against Sassuolo, losing just once.

However, I Gialorossi are winless in their last three away matches against them.

Sassuolo Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Team News

Sassuolo

I Neroverdi have lost their last two games, conceding six times in the process, and head coach Alessio Dionisi may opt to shake things up a little. Andrea Consigli is likely to come in place of Gianluca Pegolo in goal whereas Vlad Chiriches could also return at the heart of the backline.

Mert Muldur might also reclaim his place in the right-back position after Ruan Tressoldi's terrible performance against Juventus which also saw him score an own goal.

To make matters worse, Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori are both suspended for accumulation of cards. Matheus Henrique and Gregoire Defrel will replace them in the XI.

Pedro Obiang and Filip Djuricic are long-term absentees while Jeremy Toljan will also sit out of the clash with an injury.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic, Jeremy Toljan

Suspended: Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori

Unavailable: None

AS Roma

I Giallorossi do not have much luck with injuries and suspensions either with three players set to miss out.

Leonardo Spinazzola and Roger Ibanez are injured while Nicolo Zaniolo is suspended.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Roger Ibanez

Suspended: Nicolo Zaniolo

Unavailable: None

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gianmarco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Matheus Henrique; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Junior Traorè, Gregoire Defrel.

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Sérgio Oliveira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Felix Afena-Gyan; Tammy Abraham.

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Prediction

Both teams have looked shaky lately and are blighted by some key absences too.

Sassuolo have given Roma a tough time in their backyard on their last few visits and we predict the visitors will drop points there once more.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 AS Roma

Edited by Shardul Sant