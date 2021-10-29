Sassuolo vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A continues this weekend and will see Sassuolo host Empoli on Sunday afternoon.

Sassuolo picked up a famous victory over Serie A giants Juventus in their last game. Winning 2-1, the game was their first away victory over Juventus in the club's history. Goals from Davide Frattel and Maxime Lopez on either side of a Weston McKennie strike gave Sassuolo the win.

I Neroverdi sit ninth in the Serie A with 14 points from 10 games. They will look to take confidence from their win last time out and pick up maximum points against Empoli on Sunday.

Empoli were beaten 2-0 by defending champions Inter Milan in their last game. After falling behind just after the half-hour mark, they had a man sent off early in the second half which ultimately ended their search for a positive result.

Gli Azzurri sit two places and two points behind their Sunday hosts in the league table. With just one win from their last four games, they will be looking to get their season back on track with a win at Sassuolo.

Sassuolo vs Empoli Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 20 meetings between Sassuolo and Empoli in the past. Sassuolo have won 11 of those games while Empoli have won six of them. There have been three draws between the sides.

The two sides last met officially in Serie A back in 2019. Empoli won the game 3-0.

Sassuolo Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Empoli Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Sassuolo vs Empoli Team News

Sassuolo

Filippo Romagna, Pedro Obiang, Jeremie Boga and Filip Djuricic are all out with various injuries and are expected to miss the game against Empoli.

Injured: Filippo Romagna, Pedro Obiang, Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Empoli

Simone Romagnoli remains out injured and will miss the game at the weekend. Samuel Ricci received a red card against Inter Milan on Wednesday and is now suspended.

Federico Di Francesco missed the last game due to injury and remains a doubt for the game.

Injured: Simone Romagnoli

Doubtful: Federico Di Francesco

Suspended: Samuel Ricci

Sassuolo vs Empoli Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traorè, Grégoire Defrel; Giacomo Raspadori

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanovic, Ardian Ismajli, Sebastiano Luperto, Riccardo Marchizza; Nicolas Haas, Nedim Bajrami, Filippo Bandinelli; Liam Henderson; Patrick Cutrone, Andrea Pinamonti

Sassuolo vs Empoli Prediction

Sassuolo have now won back-to-back games after winning just one in the seven prior. The biggest of their wins came last time out against Juventus and they will now be looking to build on that.

Empoli have lost three of their last four games and have conceded 10 goals in that period. The home team should be able to get the win at the weekend.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Empoli

Edited by Shardul Sant