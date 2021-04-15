Sassuolo vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with Fiorentina at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Sassuolo have regularly punched above their weight this season and currently find themselves in eighth place in the Serie A standings. Roberto De Zerbi's side edged Benevento to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this game.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, have endured a dismal campaign so far and are in 15th place in the league at the moment. La Viola suffered a 3-2 defeat against Atalanta in their previous game and cannot afford another mishap in this match.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a good record against Sassuolo and have won six matches out of a total of 10 games played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed only four victories against Fiorentina and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two sides took place in December last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams created a fair share of chances on the day and will need to be at their best in this match.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-L-W

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L-W-D

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Team News

Sassuolo have a depleted squad

Sassuolo

Sassuolo will have to do without several stars this week with Domenico Berardi, Filippo Romagna, Francesco Caputo, and Mehdi Bourabia sidelined for this game. Hamad Traore served his suspension against Benevento and will be available for this match.

Injured: Domenico Berardi, Francesco Caputo, Mehdi Bourabia, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ribery is back for this game

Fiorentina

Igor is injured at the moment and will have to be sidelined against Sassuolo this weekend. Franck Ribery and Erick Pulgar have served their suspensions and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Igor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Vlad Chiriches, Marlon Santos, Mert Muldur; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Brian Oddei, Filip Djuricic; Giacomo Raspadori

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Lucas Quarta, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic; Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat, Martin Caceres; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Prediction

Sassuolo have impressive players in their ranks but will have to dig deep into their squad to make light work of their injury crisis. With Manuel Locatelli and Jeremie Boga available, the Neroverdi will look to dominate this fixture.

Fiorentina have been unable to hit their peak this season and the likes of Franck Ribery and Giacomo Bonaventura will have to bring their experience to the fore in this match. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and will likely play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Fiorentina

